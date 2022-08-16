PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's move-in week for Temple University students. While most are thinking of classes and activities, the university's president says there are a lot of new things to look out for, including upgrades to campus safety initiatives.Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on Thursday.Temple says it's working to come up with solutions to improve safety, like putting together a database that ranks off-campus apartments. It comes after the shooting death of a student that happened near the university last year."We are not immune, Temple University, from what's happening in Philadelphia," Wingard said. Philadelphia's record number...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO