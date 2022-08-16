ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 8

Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

Funny, everyone knows masks don't stop covid!

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board gets earful on masking policy

Speakers at Thursday’s Philadelphia Board of Education meeting said the district’s policy requiring students and teachers to wear masks for the first 10 days of school is unwarranted, out of step with the times, and harmful to children.School districts across the country and around the world are dropping mask mandates, the speakers noted. The share of U.S. schools requiring masks for students or teachers fell from 75% to 15% over the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Philly

Temple president discusses initiatives to keep students safe on and off campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's move-in week for Temple University students. While most are thinking of classes and activities, the university's president says there are a lot of new things to look out for, including upgrades to campus safety initiatives.Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on Thursday.Temple says it's working to come up with solutions to improve safety, like putting together a database that ranks off-campus apartments. It comes after the shooting death of a student that happened near the university last year."We are not immune, Temple University, from what's happening in Philadelphia," Wingard said. Philadelphia's record number...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The New School#School Days
delawarevalleynews.com

Mayor Kenney: $10,000 Reward Offered For Info On Shootings

PHILADELPHIA — Today Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the City of Philadelphia will begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia. Residents can provide this information by calling or texting 215-626-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia reinstates test score cutoff for magnet schools

Philadelphia school district officials announced Tuesday they will resume using state standardized test scores as a criterion for admission to the city’s most selective high schools for the class that will start ninth grade in September 2023, but the acceptable minimum scores are being reevaluated, they said. The cutoff score on the state test — the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA — for each magnet school “will be adjusted this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
94.5 PST

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy