Dorothy I Mickey obituary 1924~2022
Dorothy I Mickey, 97 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born October 16, 1924 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clain C. & Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf, Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl...
Donna Lee Gardenhour obituary 1940~2022
Mrs. Donna Lee Gardenhour (Wagaman), 82, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born May 24, 1940, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Arnold Sr. and Mary E. (Kuhn) Wagaman. She and her husband, the late Mr. Russell L....
Gerald Edgar Varner obituary 1940~2022
Gerald Edgar Varner, 82, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Lowery and Dorothy (Perry) Varner. Gerald served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He liked to hunt, garden, and do carpentry work. Gerald was an...
