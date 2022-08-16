ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon Mittleman, Longtime House Counsel for MCA/Universal, Dies at 89

By Mike Barnes
 4 days ago
Sheldon Mittleman, who spent more than two decades as the house counsel for MCA/Universal, died Sunday night in Los Angeles of natural causes, a family spokesperson announced. He was 89.

After beginning his legal career at Screen Gems, Mittleman in the early 1970s was appointed house counsel at MCA/Universal, where he worked alongside Lew Wasserman and Sid Sheinberg through the mid-’90s.

When the Seagram Co. acquired the company in 1995, Mittleman shifted to the business and legal affairs group at Universal Television. He retired in the late ’90s but then took over as head of business and legal affairs for Steven Bochco Productions .

Born in Chicago on Aug. 31, 1932, Mittleman graduated from UCLA with a bachelor of arts degree in 1953, then earned his law degree from the school in 1958. From 1954-56, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force with the JAG Corps.

Mittleman represented MCA/Universal in negotiations with various guilds and in retirement was often called on as an expert witness or consultant because of his intimate knowledge of guild agreements.

Survivors include his son, David (and his wife, Lisa); daughter Susan (and her husband, John); and grandchildren Andrew and Lauren. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Groman Eden Mortuary & Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills.

'Moulin Rouge' Makes Itself at Home at the Pantages Theater, Scoring Show-Stopping Standing Ovations

Before the lights go down in Hollywood's iconic Pantages theater for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's North American tour, the ensemble cast struts around the extravagant set in a preview of what's to come. With a windmill on one side of the stage and a massive elephant on the other, the flamboyant spectacle fits right in at the Pantages' lavish theater. "Some shows come into the Pantages, and they look like the show was designed specifically for the Pantages," says Hollywood Pantages Theater president Jeff Loeb. "I love watching patrons walk into the lobby who have never been there before, slack-jawed at...
Events of the Week: 'She-Hulk,' 'The Rings of Power' and More

Here's a look at this week's biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for She Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Spin Me Round and Look Both Ways. Ted Lasso FYC event
Indie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August

Top Gun: Maverick isn't the only 2022 movie to fly higher than imagined. The other is A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once, which has earned a spectacular $68.3 million-plus domestically in a much-needed boost for the specialty film business, which has yet to recover fully from the COVID-19 crisis. Everything Everywhere opened March 25 in only 10 theaters, the majority of which were in New York and Los Angeles.
Bill Robinson, Rep for Carol Burnett, James Garner and Many More, Dies at 92

Bill Robinson, the well-liked talent agent and manager who represented the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin, Carol Burnett, James Garner and Robert Duvall during his long career, has died. He was 92. Robinson died Aug. 6 at his home in Malibu after a long illness, his family announced.
Dr. Dre Says Doctors Thought He Might Die After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre says doctors thought he was going to die after he had a brain aneurysm in 2021. In a recent appearance on Dolvett Quince's Workout the Doubt podcast, the rapper and music producer shared a few details about his two-week experience in the intensive care unit of an L.A. hospital.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's latest venture is "nuthin' but an educational thang." Los Angeles' newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance.
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53

Anne Heche, who starred in such films as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and on TV shows including Men in Trees and Hung during a troubled life and career, was taken off life support Sunday night, her rep announced. Heche, 53, had spent several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills (California) Hospital and Medical Center after her Mini Cooper ran off the road Aug. 5 and smashed into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing "structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire," the L.A. Fire Department said.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent"

Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Ed Helms, and James Tupper were among the Hollywood stars who shared their remembrances and tributes on social media following the news of actress Anne Heche's death. Heche, who starred in the movies Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and in smaller screen projects like All Rise, Hung and Men in Trees, died on Friday at the age of 53. She was taken off life support on Sunday, according to her rep, after spending several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills (California) Hospital and Medical Center.
'General Hospital' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner's office tells The Hollywood Reporter.
Film Independent's Global Media Makers Program Unveils L.A. Residency Shorts

Spirit Award organizer Film Independent has released three short films directed by South Asian filmmakers that took part in its Global Media Makers Los Angeles Residency. The three shorts include Anup Poudel's Birds in LA, where the filmmaker from Nepal portrays a paper swan meeting others of different colors and sizes and embracing friendship and freedom while on a tour of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter

'West Side Story,' 'In the Heights,' Encanto' Among 2022 Imagen Awards Nominees

West Side Story, Encanto and In the Heights are among the nominations for the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which recognize work by Latino talent, new faces and seasoned creatives. "After two years of streaming celebrations, we are ecstatic to be back in person and to honor those who made significant contributions to the television, film and streaming spaces," What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén, who presented the nominees, said.
The Hollywood Reporter

American French Film Festival Unveils Documentary Lineup (Exclusive)

The American French Film Festival in Los Angeles has unveiled its documentary lineup, led by Loup Bureau's Tranchées (Trenches), shot in the Donbas region of Ukraine months before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the nation; the film focuses on local soldiers fighting against Moscow-supported separatists in a battle for survival. The festival, formerly known as COLCOA, plans to screen five feature and three TV documentaries as part its nonfiction program during the event that runs Oct. 10-16.
