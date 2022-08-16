Effective: 2022-08-20 16:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Tuscola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Tuscola, northwestern Lapeer and northeastern Genesee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Otisville, or 7 miles west of Columbiaville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Columbiaville around 510 PM EDT. Otter Lake around 515 PM EDT. Millington around 520 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Genesee, Thetford Township and Fostoria. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO