Effective: 2022-08-20 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arkport, or 8 miles northwest of Hornell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Dansville, Ossian, Canaseraga, Birdsall, Ossian Center and Swain. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO