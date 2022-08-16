Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arkport, or 8 miles northwest of Hornell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Dansville, Ossian, Canaseraga, Birdsall, Ossian Center and Swain. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
