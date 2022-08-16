Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lewis County through 500 PM PDT At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Craigmont, or 18 miles west of Kamiah, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Craigmont, Nezperce and Mohler. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 268 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LEWIS COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO