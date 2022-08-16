Read full article on original website
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years
Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
stlouiscnr.com
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: BJC Healthcare
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club is one step closer to being completed!. BJC Healthcare was on hand Friday to put on some of the finishing touches. BJC Healthcare is one of the community partners pitching in to help with the Playground Project.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
KMOV
Third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for flood victims in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A third FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Saturday to assist those affected by flooding in the region. It is located at the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board, which is located 1025 County Club Road in St. Charles, near I-70 and Zumbehl Road. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]
Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Beach Boys play the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Aug. 21, 1977. On that day, the Beach Boys played the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The London Tea Room Is Leaving Tower Grove South
The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall. "I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."
KMOV
City of St. Louis taking applications to give ARPA funds to child care centers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- ARPA funds will be used to ensure child care centers in St. Louis City can continue to help children. The city will dedicate $2 million toward the effort. All applicants must be within city limits. Eligible centers must serve children ages 0-5. Funding can only be given for expenses in 2021 and can be up to $49,500.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers and storms
High in the low 80s today. Scattered showers and storms come in throughout the day. It'll be windy.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: CarShield
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers from CarShield came out to the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club Thursday. CarShield is one of the community partners helping KMOV build a new playground for kids at the facility. The entire project is made possible by donations from local businesses. The playground...
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
New owner of market in Ferguson fights city to keep business' liquor license
FERGUSON, Mo. — "The city of Ferguson needs good businesses. This is a good business," said Jay Kanzler, the attorney for Najeh Ahmed, the owner of Elite Market & Grill in Ferguson. Kanzler says 10 months ago, his client was excited to open Elite Market and Grill near West...
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
