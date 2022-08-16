Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
GOP Congressional candidate says FBI agents would leave his home 'in a body bag' if they tried to search him like they did Mar-a-Lago
Martin Hyde, a Florida candidate for the US House backed by Roger Stone, called the raid on Mar-a-Lago an "assault on democracy" in a campaign video.
Comments / 0