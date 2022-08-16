Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education Standards meeting postponed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota Board of Education virtual meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed. The meeting would have included a public hearing to consider adoption and amendment of proposed rules which would have “prohibited the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts.”
KELOLAND TV
Correctional pay increase a big first step, says SDSEO
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On August 18, Governor Kristi Noem announced a pay increase for South Dakota state correctional security officers, bringing starting pay up to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be given to existing officers, up to $28/hour. While there is still much to be done in terms...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
KELOLAND TV
Noem increases pay for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Attorney General’s office working to fill MMIP position
ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Native Americans make up 11% of South Dakota’s population but account for 62% of current missing persons. In the last four weeks, 22 Native Americans have gone missing in South Dakota. Of the 157 currently missing in South Dakota, 98 of them are Native Americans with disappearances dating as far back as 1976.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free...
KELOLAND TV
Why should you care if nursing homes close?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost at least five nursing homes this year. More are likely to close in the coming months. That could mean that grandpa or dad needs to move to another nursing home that may be 20 miles or more from his existing facility. Or it could mean that grandma can get older in a community she’s called home for 80 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know
Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
willmarradio.com
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
county17.com
Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Following is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, in 2018, the legislature passed and Governor Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when the baby’s heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County district court judge enjoined that law, prohibiting Iowa officials from enforcing it, based...
Comments / 0