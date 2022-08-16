ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

KELOLAND TV

Board of Education Standards meeting postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota Board of Education virtual meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed. The meeting would have included a public hearing to consider adoption and amendment of proposed rules which would have “prohibited the adoption of content standards that promote inherently divisive concepts.”
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Correctional pay increase a big first step, says SDSEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On August 18, Governor Kristi Noem announced a pay increase for South Dakota state correctional security officers, bringing starting pay up to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be given to existing officers, up to $28/hour. While there is still much to be done in terms...
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness

KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Noem increases pay for correctional officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Correctional security officers in South Dakota will now have a starting pay of $23.50, Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday. The wage increase comes one year after a reckoning in the Department of Corrections (DOC) that has seen a change in leadership following allegations of sexual harassment, low pay and nepotism. During the 2022 budget address, Noem pledged millions of dollars to fix issues within the DOC.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Attorney General’s office working to fill MMIP position

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Native Americans make up 11% of South Dakota’s population but account for 62% of current missing persons. In the last four weeks, 22 Native Americans have gone missing in South Dakota. Of the 157 currently missing in South Dakota, 98 of them are Native Americans with disappearances dating as far back as 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg superintendent concerned over civics standards

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota school administrators are starting to speak out against the proposed changes to social studies standards announced this week by the Department of Education. The draft standards, created by a 15-member commission, include a stated goal that history and civics instructions should be free...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why should you care if nursing homes close?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost at least five nursing homes this year. More are likely to close in the coming months. That could mean that grandpa or dad needs to move to another nursing home that may be 20 miles or more from his existing facility. Or it could mean that grandma can get older in a community she’s called home for 80 years.
HEALTH SERVICES
1520 The Ticket

Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know

Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KELOLAND TV

Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
county17.com

Final unofficial Wyoming Primary Election 2022 results

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office reported the final tally on Tuesday’s Primary Election at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday. Results will remain unofficial until canvased by local and state officials. Following is a list of links to contested state and local Primary Election races:
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE

