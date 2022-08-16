ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTaDr_0hJZTmEL00

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, and there have been no arrests.

The Met said: “A crime scene is in place and urgent inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.”

The London Ambulance Service was called out at 4.10pm.

A spokesman said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: “This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

“We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

“The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

“My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I’m devastated that an elderly man was killed in a horrific attack this evening. My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

“I’m in close contact with @MetPoliceUK who have an additional uniformed presence in the area. I urge anyone with information to come forward.”

So far this year there have been 58 homicides in London including this stabbing of a pensioner on his mobility scooter.

Simran Advani, 25, a senior property manager who lives near to where the stabbing took place, said she often saw an elderly man on his mobility scooter who “always used to smile”.

She told the PA news agency: “He was a nice old man. He often goes round the block, he always went on the road not the pavement.”

She added: “This is a very quiet area, you never hear any noise on this street. It’s scary for a man in his 80s to be killed here. Most people on this road are elderly, you never hear any noise and never see any young people.”

Forensic experts in blue overalls could be seen loading bags containing various items into police vans as dozens of officers guarded the scene.

A police cordon had been thrown over the site of residential semi-detached houses. It covers a T-junction between Cayton Road and Runnymede Gardens, which runs parallel to the busy A40.

Two blue, yellow and white crime scene tents marked “MPS” were pitched up next to the A40 on Runnymede Gardens, where forensic officers were working under bright lights on the road surface.

Another neighbour, who did not wish to give his name, told PA: “It’s not nice, it’s normally quiet here. It’s out of the way.

“I feel sorry for his family – I’m not entirely shocked with the amount of stabbing you hear on the news.

“There are not many people coming and going, there’s not really any foot traffic. There’s playing fields and a school nearby. A lot of people park their cars here.”

He said there was a bus stop nearby, but “other than that not many people are walking around here”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Violent Crime#Greenford#Air Ambulance
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Ex vice-president Mike Pence says he did not take classified material with him when he left office

Former US vice-president Mike Pence has said he did not take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure would typically be unremarkable but is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws.
POTUS
newschain

Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (19/08/2022)

Renee Richards (tennis)- transgender former American player and coach of Martina Navratilova, born 1934. Sid Going (rugby union) – former New Zealand scrum-half, who won 29 caps between 1967 and 1977, born 1943. Mary Joe Fernandez (tennis) – former doubles champion at the Australian and French Open and two-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
newschain

Barristers balloted on escalating action to an all-out strike

Barristers are voting on plans for an all-out strike next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay. Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but are now being balloted on an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on September 5.
ECONOMY
newschain

Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

Real Madrid began the post-Casemiro era by sweeping aside Celta Vigo 4-1 for a second successive LaLiga victory. With Real having agreed to sell their long-time holding midfielder to Manchester United on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti lined up with summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Brazilian’s place – but it was the veteran Luka Modric who continued to run things.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy