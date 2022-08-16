ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency

An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman caught stealing clothes at secondhand store

A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective

A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL

