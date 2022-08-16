Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Related
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
WCJB
71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
WCJB
OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a woman multiple times in at a Gainesville gas station. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Williston Police Department arrested Dexter Hall, 36. Their investigation revealed that he stabbed a woman multiple times at the Wawa on Archer Road and then drove off.
WESH
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
click orlando
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
WCJB
Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman caught stealing clothes at secondhand store
A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective
A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
WCJB
Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
Comments / 5