Russell Morss
7d ago
and the sad thing about it they let those type of people read back out they are sick in the head so they need to be Jimmy Rice for the rest of their life
Reply
15
Tom Crawford
7d ago
Sick people where do they come from? Horrible mental issues. need to open more mental institutions. Sad state we live with. Too many Bad Sad people taking advantage of anyone to prey on.
Reply
7
makeminefreedom
7d ago
God has a special place for people who hurt children.
Reply(5)
16
Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel
A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three women who allegedly stole over $900 worth of liquor
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women who are suspected of stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a local store. On May 28, 2022, the three female suspects (pictured below) entered the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits located on SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, they allegedly stole 16 bottles of liquor that were valued at over $900.
villages-news.com
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mail carrier dies after being attacked by dogs when truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. - A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service died after five dogs mauled her when her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said. Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the 61-year-old woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby residence.
WESH
'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens
A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for raping woman in homeless camp while his baby was nearby in a stroller
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Ronald J. Gibbons, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, robbery, obstructing justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she lives in a homeless camp near the...
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after crashing in roundabout near Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager was arrested after crashing in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle with a Florida dealer license plate shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was involved in single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Mission Hills Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash caused $800 in damage to a light pole in the roundabout and $500 in damage to the flowers. The vehicle was still running and stuck on top of the light pole when deputies arrived on the scene.
