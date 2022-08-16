ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord Area

The Concord Police Department reported a fatal car accident on Monument Boulevard on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Lane and Monument Boulevard, according to Concord PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Monument Boulevard in Concord. A preliminary...
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]

Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash

Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord

CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area

A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
Elderly man charged with felony hit-and-run of bicyclist in Pinole

MARTINEZ -- An Orinda man is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly hitting a bicyclist in Pinole, prosecutors said Friday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed the felony count against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for the collision that happened last month.On July 25, Kish was driving along the 2100 block of Appian Way in Pinole at about 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 41-year-old male cyclist from Oakland and did not stop after the collision, the DA's office said.The bicyclist suffered major injuries including a fractured pelvis. He was able to get out of the roadway and make it to a nearby motel where he called police.A witness to the crash provided investigators with photos and a statement. Police were able to find the vehicle and trace it back to Kish, determining he was behind the wheel when it hit the cyclist, the DA's office said.An arraignment date for Kish was not yet announced. The DA's office said a recent report by Contra Costa County Vision Zero said there were 14 bicycle-involved collisions that resulted in severe injury or death between 2014 and 2018.
70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
Sacramento Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Intersection

Accident at Florin Road Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality accident happened in Sacramento on August 17 involving a motor vehicle. The collision occurred around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as first responders with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the call, which involved a Ford Mustang.
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
