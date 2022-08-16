Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Monument Boulevard in Concord Area
The Concord Police Department reported a fatal car accident on Monument Boulevard on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Lane and Monument Boulevard, according to Concord PD. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Monument Boulevard in Concord. A preliminary...
L.A. Weekly
Katherine Cahill Arrested after Two-Vehicle Crash on Deer Park Road [Napa, CA]
Suspected DUI Collision on Silverado Trail Left Two Casualties, Suspect Arrested. According to initial reports, Cahills was headed eastbound in a 2020 Jeep Cherokee on Deer Park Road around 5:15 p.m. At the same time, a 30-year-old Atwater man driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Silverado Trail.
news24-680.com
Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash
Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
Fatal crash backs up I-80 near Bay Bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash just before 5 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza led to miles of traffic delays. All lanes are open again as of 7:42 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The crash was on westbound Interstate 80 near the West Grand Ave. exit, […]
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord
CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area
A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
Elderly man charged with felony hit-and-run of bicyclist in Pinole
MARTINEZ -- An Orinda man is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly hitting a bicyclist in Pinole, prosecutors said Friday.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed the felony count against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for the collision that happened last month.On July 25, Kish was driving along the 2100 block of Appian Way in Pinole at about 5 p.m. when he allegedly hit a 41-year-old male cyclist from Oakland and did not stop after the collision, the DA's office said.The bicyclist suffered major injuries including a fractured pelvis. He was able to get out of the roadway and make it to a nearby motel where he called police.A witness to the crash provided investigators with photos and a statement. Police were able to find the vehicle and trace it back to Kish, determining he was behind the wheel when it hit the cyclist, the DA's office said.An arraignment date for Kish was not yet announced. The DA's office said a recent report by Contra Costa County Vision Zero said there were 14 bicycle-involved collisions that resulted in severe injury or death between 2014 and 2018.
2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Martinez (Martinez, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident took place on the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Martinez on Wednesday afternoon. CHP Officer Adam Lane stated that two people suffered minor [..]
49-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dixon (Dixon, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident was reported on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Dixon early Tuesday morning. The CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst stated that the man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He crashed into the center divider following which [..]
berkeleyside.org
70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
crimevoice.com
Bicyclist Killed and Motorist Injured — Suspect in Custody on $350K Bail
SAN PABLO — A driver faces charges involving two separate crashes that left one man dead and another man injured. The suspect Anthony C. Greenwood, 23 of Fairfield, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Both accidents occurred during the predawn hours of August 13. The...
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Intersection
Accident at Florin Road Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality accident happened in Sacramento on August 17 involving a motor vehicle. The collision occurred around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of Florin Road and Stockton Boulevard. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as first responders with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the call, which involved a Ford Mustang.
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
