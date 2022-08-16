Pursuant to the requirements for public notice outlined in the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Regulation No. 61-15, Certification of Need for Health Facilities and Services, Roper St. Francis Hospital - Berkeley, Inc. is applying for a Certificate of Need for the purchase of a mobile CT unit that will be affixed to an existing mobile pad for full-time use until the fixed CT unit proposed in CON Matter No. 2924 comes online. The facility is located at 100 Callen Boulevard, Summerville, Berkeley County, SC 29486. The estimated total project cost is $1,865,209. This public notification is being published in the The Post and Courier in accordance with the above Regulation. AD# 2018011.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO