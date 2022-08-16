Read full article on original website
Colleton County School District Awards
Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
CSU anticipates record number of students moving in
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
James Island Charter High School opens new facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board
Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston County School District
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists and lawmakers are raising concerns after they say racism is a widespread problem across the Charleston County School District (CCSD). Members of the Racial Justice Network and State Representative Wendell Gilliard spoke in front of CCSD headquarters on Monday where they discussed the termination of CCSD Chief of […]
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
General Notices - Need for Health Facilities and Services
Pursuant to the requirements for public notice outlined in the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Regulation No. 61-15, Certification of Need for Health Facilities and Services, Roper St. Francis Hospital - Berkeley, Inc. is applying for a Certificate of Need for the purchase of a mobile CT unit that will be affixed to an existing mobile pad for full-time use until the fixed CT unit proposed in CON Matter No. 2924 comes online. The facility is located at 100 Callen Boulevard, Summerville, Berkeley County, SC 29486. The estimated total project cost is $1,865,209. This public notification is being published in the The Post and Courier in accordance with the above Regulation. AD# 2018011.
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
Charleston GOP survey asks school board candidates if all White people are racist
A Charleston County Republican Party survey is being criticized as an attempt to turn a nonpartisan local school board race into a divisive culture war clash, with some candidates questioning what the party wants to gain by asking them about white supremacy. The questionnaire bills itself as a "school board...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
