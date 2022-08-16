ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

walterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Awards

Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CSU anticipates record number of students moving in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

James Island Charter High School opens new facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

New candidates file to run for Colleton County School Board

Colleton County residents who live in Districts 2, 4, and 6 have a choice to make in who will they vote onto the Colleton County School Board. These three seats – 2, 4, and 6 – are up for re-election on the school board. They mostly represent the greater parts of Walterboro.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Group raises concerns about racism within Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists and lawmakers are raising concerns after they say racism is a widespread problem across the Charleston County School District (CCSD). Members of the Racial Justice Network and State Representative Wendell Gilliard spoke in front of CCSD headquarters on Monday where they discussed the termination of CCSD Chief of […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Need for Health Facilities and Services

Pursuant to the requirements for public notice outlined in the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Regulation No. 61-15, Certification of Need for Health Facilities and Services, Roper St. Francis Hospital - Berkeley, Inc. is applying for a Certificate of Need for the purchase of a mobile CT unit that will be affixed to an existing mobile pad for full-time use until the fixed CT unit proposed in CON Matter No. 2924 comes online. The facility is located at 100 Callen Boulevard, Summerville, Berkeley County, SC 29486. The estimated total project cost is $1,865,209. This public notification is being published in the The Post and Courier in accordance with the above Regulation. AD# 2018011.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
iheart.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

