In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO