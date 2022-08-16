Read full article on original website
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown Police Department to get brand new, expanded headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will soon have a new state-of-the-art police department headquarters. Crews have already cleared a piece of land to break ground on a new police department. Among other things, it will double the department's square footage and include public meeting space. The department...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
Southern Indiana officials pick developers for government buildings
Floyd County commissioners picked the Koetter Group to develop a new government center at the North Annex property in New Albany.
wdrb.com
INDOT planning new construction project for I-64, I-265 in Floyd County
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- With the Sherman Minton Bridge gridlocked for renovation, many drivers may not want to hear about more orange cones through Floyd County. But the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) already has plans in the works. INDOT is in the early planning stages of adding lanes...
Wave 3
INDOT looking for public comment on new Improve 64 project
FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new plans to make portions of Interstate 64 and I-265 more safe. According to News and Tribune, INDOT has named the project “Improve 64.” More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of the project.
What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
Some Louisville businesses are taking the extra step to protect customers from harassment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new layer of protection for those out enjoying Louisville's nightlife is now here. Local Alcohol and Beverage Control officers distributed alcohol testing kits to bars and restaurants, after a string of sexual assaults. Whether you stick them to your phone or keep them in your...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
wdrb.com
Fire hydrants in Mt. Washington are receiving color-coded paint. Here's why
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green, orange or red paint. There's a reason for that, officials said this week. The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many...
styleblueprint.com
A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel
In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
Wave 3
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
What looked like a homeless encampment in Portland is actually a movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Portland residents spoke out Wednesday after a movie portraying a homeless encampment was filmed in their community. When resident, Richard Meadows, drove down 15th street and Rowan, he said couldn’t believe what he witnessed. "Trash," is the word he used to describe it. What he...
A Perfect Afternoon: The Café + Cave Hill Cemetery
Lunch Plus One is something to do with a friend or two or a relative for a simple outing. This Lunch Plus One combines a well-known local restaurant with the final resting place of well-known locals. The Lunch:. The Café. 731 Brent Street #102, Louisville. Open Everyday, 8am to 9pm.
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
