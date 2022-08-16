ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Jeffersontown Police Department to get brand new, expanded headquarters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown will soon have a new state-of-the-art police department headquarters. Crews have already cleared a piece of land to break ground on a new police department. Among other things, it will double the department's square footage and include public meeting space. The department...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

INDOT looking for public comment on new Improve 64 project

FLOYD COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced new plans to make portions of Interstate 64 and I-265 more safe. According to News and Tribune, INDOT has named the project “Improve 64.” More lanes, and reconfigured exits, are all part of the project.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

A Look Inside the Bellwether Hotel

In the early 1900s, the buildings on the corner of Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue were The Highlands Police Station and BellSouth Switching Station, respectively. Fast forward to the 2020s, when husband-and-wife teams Ben Botkins and Sarah Mattingly and Sean and Annie O’Leary decided to take over the historic structures, breathing new life into the buildings and neighborhood. The team combined the two buildings to create The Bellwether, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel that boasts modern amenities alongside 1920s art-deco design.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).

