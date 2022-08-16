ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's forecast: Small chances for a pop-up styler shower again Wednesday

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
Aside from a small chance for rain on Wednesday, the weather will be fantastic as we continue through the work week and head toward the weekend.

Tonight expect lows to be very comfortable falling down into the middle 50s. Skies will be clearing with winds light out of the northeast. There is a chance for some patchy fog by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday itself promises plenty of sunshine to start the day. We'll develop some more fair weather clouds into the afternoon with a chance of showers later in the evening. Anywhere south and west of Lansing has a much smaller possibility of rain. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday expect sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

More rain chances will move in for the latter half of the weekend.

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

