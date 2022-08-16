Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer
Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
How to watch House of the Dragon: stream the Game of Thrones prequel
We're rounding up all the best services which you can use to watch House of the Dragon this weekend.
Polygon
Before House of the Dragon premieres, catch up on Targaryen history
HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
Best anime: The 15 series you should be watching right now
From Attack on Titan to Haikyu, these are our essential anime picks
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
wegotthiscovered.com
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘House of the Dragon’ takes flight, but doesn’t soar quite as high as its predecessor
Measuring up to the final seasons of Game of Thrones isn’t a particularly high bar, so HBO’s new spinoff series House of the Dragon instead tries to imitate its predecessor’s first three runs in all the things that turned it into one of the most prominent pop culture sensations of the past decade. The big exception here being the inclusion of dragons — and a host of them, at that — although the novelty might ultimately prove insufficient in selling this off as another masterstroke.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
wegotthiscovered.com
Top-10 Targaryen dragons we hope to see in ‘House of the Dragon’
There was a time when HBO could hardly afford to show too much of Dany’s three tiny dragons on Game of Thrones. Even then, there was always a fear that their VFX work might not turn out half decent. Now, more than 10 years since its debut on the network, House of the Dragon is taking flight as a prequel series set 200 years before the events of the original. It will feature not three, not five, not ten, but a whopping seventeen dragons at the height of the Targaryen rule over the Seven Kingdoms, according to HOTD‘s co-showrunner, Ryan Condal.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
The Guide #48: Should you watch House of the Dragon?
Remember how you felt when Game of Thrones ended? Remember that rush of disappointment when you realised that the show you had been obsessively watching for the best part of a decade had thoroughly botched the landing? Remember the baffling character development, rushed plotlines and that altogether too tidy conclusion? Remember when they forgot to remove that plastic water bottle from a shot? Bit of a disaster, wasn’t it.
The Split House Twist Could Change the Entire 'Big Brother 24' Game
Another day, another Big Brother twist to totally shake up the game. That doesn't always happen when the houseguests are thrown a new rule or change to the competition, but the Split House twist is sure to divide and conquer by the end of its week-long run. But what is the Split House twist on Big Brother?
EW.com
The best horror series on Netflix
It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Roku Fire Up House of the Dragon Experience
With only a few days until the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Roku and HBO Max teamed up to give new and seasoned fans of the franchise an immersive experience on their Roku devices. With examinations at the Houses, introductory Game of Thrones highlights...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
'House of the Dragon' Emits More Fire Than Ice: A Review
If you fell in love with Game of Thrones for its overabundance of sex and violence, House of the Dragon will not disappoint. However, if it was the complicated variety of stories and characters that were interwoven into one epic saga over the course of several years that you loved, House of the Dragon doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor — yet. Despite this, HBO’s spin-off is still an enjoyable watch, and it encompasses much of the GoT magic that captured the world’s attention over a decade ago.
Distractify
