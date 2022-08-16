BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the Two Rivers region of Kentucky, foster families are desperately needed by the state. In an interview with Fonda Walker, who works for the Department for Community Based Services, over 1,000 kids in the foster system are in need of placement into a foster home. Walker said to News 40 that a little less than 500 homes in the area are approved to care for foster children and urged families to “give it a chance”. Walker said she feels many people steer away from the thought of being a foster parent due to misinformation and encourages everyone to look into it.

