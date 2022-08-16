Read full article on original website
Performing Arts Center at BGHS to open in November
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Yesterday, Bowling Green City Schools opened up for the new school year. Now, with school in session at Bowling Green High School, students get to enjoy many of the new improvements and additions, such as the Performing Arts Center. Once they have added the wooden...
Beautify I-65 project is a finalist for Beautify the Bluegrass Award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Operation Pride is a finalist for the Beautify the Bluegrass award by Kentucky Living!. Operation Pride, or the Beautify I-65 project, is transforming five interstate-65 interchanges to raise awareness in the community, attract visitors and boost economic development. The project includes planting trees and flowers, installing black wood...
Get ready for class with Big Red Backpack
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is making it a little easier for students to be prepared for the first day of class this year. Introducing the new Big Red Backpack. Students can sign up to have all the books they need for every class put together by the bookstore. They then pick everything up, all at once.
Barren County Schools add zero tolerance vape policy
GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools are taking steps to stop the vaping problem they say is hurting many of their students. Barren County High School says they caught over 200 students with vape products just last year. With only 186 school days, this averages over one incident per...
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
BG FOP ‘Shop with A Cop’ at Meijer; 40 students spend $100 each
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Wednesday night, a handful of Warren County elementary school and middle school students went home with all new school supplies – thanks to Shop with a Cop. Bowling Green’s Fraternal Order of Police spent their evening at Meijer shopping alongside hand-picked children from Warren...
Feel Good Friday – NAACP State Conference
For today’s Feel Good Friday, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to discuss the NAACP State Conference coming back to Bowling Green. For more information, click here.
Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky. “It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.
New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs
A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
1000 nationwide African American Corvette owners flood BG
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – African American Corvette enthusiasts from all across the U.S. are gathered here in Bowling Green for what they hope will be their first annual Culture Awareness Corvette Weekend. In fact, so many Corvette lovers signed up for this meetup that they had to cut off...
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
Red Cross teams with up Nashville Preds: urgent donations needed
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – When July’s deadly storms flooded Eastern Kentucky, over 400 trained Red Cross disaster workers immediately provided almost 500 residence shelter. They have since helped the Eastern Kentucky community recover. Now, the Red Cross desperately needs help. The Nashville Predators have teamed up, once again,...
Foster families needed
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In the Two Rivers region of Kentucky, foster families are desperately needed by the state. In an interview with Fonda Walker, who works for the Department for Community Based Services, over 1,000 kids in the foster system are in need of placement into a foster home. Walker said to News 40 that a little less than 500 homes in the area are approved to care for foster children and urged families to “give it a chance”. Walker said she feels many people steer away from the thought of being a foster parent due to misinformation and encourages everyone to look into it.
Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass reopens
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – U.S 31-W Bypass between Broadway Avenue and East 13th Ave. in Bowling Green has reopened. The road had been closed in this section by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities since Monday, Aug. 15 for a project, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Future projects by BGMU...
BGFD practicing fire training at old Pizza Hut building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you see firefighters at the old Pizza Hut on Scottsville Road this week, have no fear…it’s just a drill!. The Bowling Green Fire Department is using the structure for training before it’s torn down. Today until Friday, all units will practice responding to a...
Barren County approves property tax cut
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
Sunrise Spotlight – BG Hot Rods Home Stand
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Kyle Wolz, the assistant general manager of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, to discuss what the Hot Rods have coming up as the playoffs are just around the corner. For more information, click here.
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Be entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year by donating to local blood drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Red Cross is continuing to seek blood donations amid a shortage of blood supplies for hospitals. “The Red Cross is facing an ongoing drop in the blood supply this summer and we are asking donors to book appointments now to give blood or platelets and help prevent a blood shortage,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “When a blood shortage occurs, a patient may not have immediate access to the transfusions they count on. By donating in August, blood products can be ready to grab off the shelves for those in need of lifesaving care in the coming weeks.”
Bowling Green Fire Department conducts training at Greenwood Mall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut. The Bowling Green Fire Department was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get...
