Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

What was the first city park in Kansas City?

Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

A new Amelia Earhart museum in her Kansas hometown

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece.
ATCHISON, KS
kcur.org

The downside of Kansas embracing the electric car industry

Panasonic aims to dramatically increase its production of electric car batteries globally, and Johnson County, Kansas, is shaping up to be central to that plan. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda talk about what’s green and not so green about this industry. Clear-cutting trees to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City eases affordable housing rules, sparking anger by tenant group

Despite strong opposition from housing advocates, the Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance relaxing affordable housing requirements for developers. The ordinance, which passed 9-4, amends the city’s affordable housing set-aside policy and changes the definition of who qualifies for affordable housing. Under the policy, which was championed...
KANSAS CITY, MO

