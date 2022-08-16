Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece.

