Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
What was the first city park in Kansas City?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
kcur.org
A new Amelia Earhart museum in her Kansas hometown
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece.
kcur.org
Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'
Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part. Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores:...
kcur.org
'All about Amelia,' Earhart's hometown of Atchison will open a new aviation museum in her honor
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937 on a doomed voyage around the world. But she’s still a big presence in Atchison, Kansas, where she was born and lived for about a decade with her grandparents. Despite moving around to other cities, it’s the place she called home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
The downside of Kansas embracing the electric car industry
Panasonic aims to dramatically increase its production of electric car batteries globally, and Johnson County, Kansas, is shaping up to be central to that plan. Kansas News Service reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen and editor Stephen Koranda talk about what’s green and not so green about this industry. Clear-cutting trees to...
kcur.org
Kansas City eases affordable housing rules, sparking anger by tenant group
Despite strong opposition from housing advocates, the Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance relaxing affordable housing requirements for developers. The ordinance, which passed 9-4, amends the city’s affordable housing set-aside policy and changes the definition of who qualifies for affordable housing. Under the policy, which was championed...
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
Comments / 0