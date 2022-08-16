ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday. That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!. It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning. That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The HydroFair wasn’t the only event drawing large crowds this weekend in Owensboro. The 24th annual Multicultural Festival took place just a couple of miles away from the riverfront. Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s event, which was held at First Presbyterian Church. The event...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville deli closing after 36 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville deli closed its doors on Friday. Bits and Bytes on Fourth Street had been in business for 36 years. The deli is family-owned and was started by a father and sister. Mary Harl, who manages the shop, says the family got the deli’s name from the computer term bits and bytes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro priest, group concerned after signs replaced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Blessed Mother Catholic Church parochial vicar Father Jamie Dennis is far from a typical priest. Fr. Dennis has dealt with vision problems as far back as he can remember, making him perhaps the first priest who is blind to come through Saint Meinrad in its over 150-year history.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC: All lanes of US 60 between KY 3543, KY 3101 closed

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says all lanes of US 60 between KY 3543 and KY 3101 in Hancock County are closed due to downed power lines. KYTC officials say an oversized load traveling through KY 271 and US 60 caught the powerline and snapped the pole. KYTC says the […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crowded buses trigger uproar of concern in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — School has been in session for only a week and parents are already speaking out in parts of the Tri-State. Concern has grown as a new video has spread across social media showing the over-crowded buses in Daviess County. This wasn’t the first issue the school corporation has come across […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY

LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

House catches fire in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

