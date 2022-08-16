Local charter school holds bookbag giveaway and community fair in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As kids gear up to head back to the classroom, River Gate High School is making sure students have everything they need. Tuesday the school held a book bag giveaway and community fair.

The Warren Court House Square was packed with families and organizations Tuesday afternoon.

About 70 book bags were donated by Vallourec Steel and River Gate High School provided face painting, tie die, and Kona Ice for the children.

The dropout recovery school hopes the event helps with its enrollment and over twenty community organizations were in attendance to offer resources to the community.

“We just really want to let the people know that we are here for them, even if you don’t go to our school we’re just here for you as a community. We really want to be a community hub,” said River Gate High School Community Liaison Christina Young.

This is the second year River Gate High School has hosted this event.

Organizers said their charter school welcomes all different types of students, and it offers lots of different programs.

