ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobby Lobby#Coupon#Art Supplies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Crafts Stores#Diy Marketers#Craft Stores
SPY

The Best Vacuums of 2022 for Every Situation (From Pets to Hardwood)

Sometimes doing housework sucks, especially if you’re using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t. Whether you have a house with tight spaces, a dog that perpetually sheds or kids who think bringing dirt into the house is their job, you need one of the best vacuums on the market to keep your floors clean. More than 70% of Americans vacuum at least once a week, and more than 30% vacuum twice or more weekly. That makes vacuums one of the most used cleaning appliances in the home. Perhaps that’s why the average lifespan of a vacuum cleaner is just eight years.  If it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Kristen Walters

Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
Popular Science

Upgrade your home security system without changing locks with this smart door lock

Just because you don’t reside in a massive mansion (or if you do, congrats) doesn’t mean that you’re spared from being subject to a burglary. According to experts, thieves usually target homes they think are easy to access, and you might be surprised to find out that 30 percent of them enter through the front door. What’s even more astonishing is that these incidents happen because homeowners just tend to leave their entry points open.
TECHNOLOGY
Family Handyman

How To Make a Simple DIY Plant Shelf

You don't need pricey tools to build this attractive outdoor plant shelf. Create a display for your potted plants with some wood, a hammer, a saw and an afternoon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
The Independent

Aldi’s new standing cat egg chair looks purrfect – and it’s five times cheaper than Wayfair’s similar design

Purveyor of everything from affordable garden furniture to paddle boards, Aldi’s SpecialBuys section is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, it’s just brought us our new favourite home accessory: an egg chair for our cats. If you’re looking to treat your four-legged friend to a place to rest and relax, the budget-friendly supermarket’s design is a great choice. With Wayfair selling a similar design for a whopping £193.99, Aldi’s option is much more pocket-friendly, with a price tag of £39.99, making it almost five times cheaper.We’re ‘pawsitive’ your cat will appreciate this chair, so here’s everything you need to...
PET SERVICES
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy