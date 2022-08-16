ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Das Boot’, ‘In the Line of Fire’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Wolfgang Petersen, best known for directing “Das Boot”, “The NeverEnding Story” and “Air Force One” has died.

His publicist told The Hollywood Reporter he died Friday at his home in Brentwood of pancreatic cancer.

After beginning his career directing short films and TV movies in Germany, Petersen rose to prominence with 1981 movie, “Das Boot”, which garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Director.

He then went on to direct the 1984 film “The NeverEnding Story” (which he also co-wrote) and then “Enemy Mine” in 1985 with Dennis Quaid.

He directed 1993’s “In the Line of Fire” with Clint Eastwood portraying a former Secret Service agent tormented by his failure to prevent President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The movie put Petersen back on the map and followed up with 1995’s “Outbreak”, 1997’s “Air Force One”, 2000’s “The Perfect Storm”, 2004’s “Troy" and 2006's "Poseidon."

The last film Petersen directed was the 2016 German film “Vier gegen die bank”.

Petersen was 81 years old.

