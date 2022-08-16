Days before school starts, Jana Elementary is being tested for radioactive contamination

More than 400 children are scheduled to start class next Monday at Jana Elementary School in Hazelwood. But there's a complication: The school is being tested for possible radioactive contamination inside.

Jana Elementary students are between pre-kindergarten and 5th grade, and they start school next Monday.

The president of the school's Parent Teacher Association, Ashley Bernaugh, told KMOX's Kevin Killen she's worried because there's known radiation on the edge of the school's soccer field that borders the Coldwater Creek. She's concerned radiation might have been tracked or windblown into the school over the years.

"You know, while they're not supposed to go that far from the school, it is very possible kids — especially from the neighborhood — do go that far," Bernaugh said. "And when kickballs go far, kids go chasing them."

The district sent parents a letter saying it believes it is safe for students, staff and visitors to go into Jana School. But because test results from inside the school won't be back before the school year is set to begin, parents can keep their kids home to follow lessons virtually.

