Augusta, GA

WJBF

Man found shot to death in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Another Weekend Shooting In Augusta

There has been another weekend shooting in Augusta. The Richmond County Sherriff’s office confirmed that a 29 year old male was found and has died as a result of at least one gunshot wound early Saturday morning. The body was was found near the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

One person killed in Vanderbilt Circle homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County officials are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At 2:44 am, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired. There, they found 29-year-old Nakendrick Glover with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 am. The Richmond County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex. On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken structure fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Simon Powell case: What happens now

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Suspected Augusta Felon Arrested By Richmond County SWAT Team

A suspected felon who avoided capture earlier this month is in custody. U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County SWAT Team arrested 23 year old Terrell Crawford, Jr. He was apprehended at River Creek Apartments on Center West Parkway in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Crawford fled the scene after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
AUGUSTA, GA

