Man found shot to death in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
wgac.com
Another Weekend Shooting In Augusta
There has been another weekend shooting in Augusta. The Richmond County Sherriff’s office confirmed that a 29 year old male was found and has died as a result of at least one gunshot wound early Saturday morning. The body was was found near the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
wfxg.com
One person killed in Vanderbilt Circle homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County officials are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At 2:44 am, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired. There, they found 29-year-old Nakendrick Glover with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 am. The Richmond County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled.
Man wanted for taking stolen vehicles to scrap for money
Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a man who they say took stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money.
WRDW-TV
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex. On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.
wfxg.com
Aiken structure fire under investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is working an accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension. The call came in at 12:15 p.m. and dispatch says there are possible injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while deputies work the accident.
WRDW-TV
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
wfxg.com
Simon Powell case: What happens now
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
AFD responds to Sibley Mill for water rescue
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. No other details are immediately available.
wgac.com
Suspected Augusta Felon Arrested By Richmond County SWAT Team
A suspected felon who avoided capture earlier this month is in custody. U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County SWAT Team arrested 23 year old Terrell Crawford, Jr. He was apprehended at River Creek Apartments on Center West Parkway in Augusta on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say Crawford fled the scene after...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
wgac.com
Augusta Fire Department Is On The Scene At Sibley Mill for Water Rescue
Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. Provided by WGAC’s news partner WJBF.
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 53–year-old Edgefield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that injured three people, scarring two children’s faces for life. John Williams Jr., 53, pleaded guilty this week to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
