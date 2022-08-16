Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
studyfinds.org
Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Alcohol Detox
If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
Poor sleep quality is bad for lung disease, even more than smoking
It's a well-known fact that sleep has a considerable influence on life quality. A good night's sleep for seven or more hours not only allows you to have a more energetic day but also has long-term benefits. As might be expected, it's vice versa for insufficient or interrupted sleep. A...
verywellmind.com
Is There a Cure for ADHD?
ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
verywellmind.com
Understanding Bipolar Disorder Memory Loss
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense mood swings that range from manic highs to depressive lows. These periodic episodes can cause disruptive shifts in a person’s personality, behavior, sleep, and emotional regulation. The mood disorder can potentially alter their decision-making faculties, ability to think clearly,...
psychologytoday.com
Depression Is Not Caused by Chemical Imbalance in the Brain
There is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities. Many people take antidepressants believing their depression has a biochemical cause. Research does not support this belief. The notion that antidepressants work by elevating serotonin levels is not supported by the evidence. Major depression is one of the...
psychologytoday.com
Living Well with Bipolar Disorder
This new blog column aims to provide a “deep dive” into the science-backed, therapeutic skills that can help people with bipolar disorder lead healthy and enriched lives. Mood-stabilizing medication is the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, yet several years of scientific research on bipolar disorder have also told us that there is an important role for certain psychological therapies in the treatment of this condition. Specifically, skills-based psychological interventions that teach people tangible tools for managing their bipolar disorder and reaching their life goals have scientific support for improving treatment outcomes in bipolar disorder when combined with medication treatment. Such skills-based psychological interventions may include:
Good News Network
‘Life-Changing’ New Treatment to Stop Tinnitus Developed After 20 Years Searching for a Cure
A new “life-changing” mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus has been developed by researchers who spent 20 years searching for a cure. There is no pill that can cure the phantom ringing inside the ear, and the disorder has so far defied treatments. The team at the University...
Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Are Common in Cancer Survivors
While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don’t, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in...
Medical News Today
What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome
Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD
Children born a little early -- before 39 weeks of pregnancy -- are more likely to have symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research suggests. While birth before 37 weeks' gestation has known links to hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention, this study investigated ADHD symptoms in children born at term, between 37 and 41 weeks' gestation.
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in search for tinnitus cure
After 20 years searching for a cure for tinnitus, researchers at the University of Auckland are excited by 'encouraging results' from a clinical trial of a mobile-phone-based therapy. The study randomized 61 patients to one of two treatments, the prototype of the new 'digital polytherapeutic' or a popular self-help app...
DVM 360
How veterinary dermatology can address canine ear infections
These common conditions often present with cutaneous signs in and around the ear canal. Common in dogs, ear infections can affect the outer, middle, and inner ear. These conditions (otitis externa, media, and interna)1 are a big part of general practice and “a big part of dermatology,” said Meghan Solc, DVM, of Dermatology for Animals in Akron, Ohio, at the 2022 American Veterinary Medicine Association Convention.2.
healio.com
‘Surprising’ number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications
About 7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 at major pediatric hospitals in the United States experienced a neurologic complication of some kind, even if they were otherwise healthy, a study in Pediatrics reported. Co-author James W. Antoon, MD, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor of pediatrics and hospital medicine at Vanderbilt...
16 Million American Adults Suffer From Major Depressive Disorder
The reality of living with chronic depression is an unpleasant one. Many who suffer from this mental affliction have to fight a never-ending battle, feeling hopeless, lost, and defeated.
labroots.com
Phone Therapy Shows Promise for Treating Tinnitus
A phone-based therapy has shown encouraging results in treating tinnitus in a recent clinical trial. The corresponding study was published in Frontiers of Neurology. Tinnitus is a condition in which one hears a ringing or other noises in one or both ears that is not caused by external sound. The condition affects around 15-20% of people and is especially prevalent in older adults. Around 5% of people experience tinnitus to a distressing degree, in which it disrupts activities such as sleeping and daily tasks. Until now, no treatments have been able to treat the condition.
MedicalXpress
Quicker palliative care referrals needed to support severely ill COVID patients
Severe breathlessness in COVID patients with co-morbidities should be used as a signal for quicker referral for palliative care to help manage their symptoms sooner, new research has found. A study led by King's College London shows that symptoms including having moderate to severe breathlessness, agitation and more than one pre-existing...
