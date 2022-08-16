ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Buspirone vs. Xanax

Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Ringing in your ears? New smartphone app delivers ‘life-changing’ cure for tinnitus

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — After 20 years of research, scientists have created a “life-changing” new mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus. Researchers in New Zealand reduced the average time to gain control over the condition from 12 months to 12 weeks, by creating personalized treatment plans that let patients follow them with a range of digital tools. There is no pill that can cure tinnitus, which is a ringing noise in the ears that has defied conventional treatments for years.
CELL PHONES
verywellmind.com

Symptoms of Alcohol Detox

If you have alcohol use disorder and are seeking treatment for it, alcohol detox is often the first step. This is a process that involves stopping your alcohol intake and flushing out any alcohol that is remaining in your system. You may experience withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Linus Sleep Disorder#Sleep Study#Diseases#General Health#Trinity Health Dr#Cpap
verywellmind.com

Is There a Cure for ADHD?

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a neurological condition that manifests as problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. About 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States live with ADHD, and many deal with symptoms throughout their lives. This article will describe the current understanding of...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Understanding Bipolar Disorder Memory Loss

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense mood swings that range from manic highs to depressive lows. These periodic episodes can cause disruptive shifts in a person’s personality, behavior, sleep, and emotional regulation. The mood disorder can potentially alter their decision-making faculties, ability to think clearly,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Depression Is Not Caused by Chemical Imbalance in the Brain

There is no convincing evidence that depression is caused by serotonin abnormalities. Many people take antidepressants believing their depression has a biochemical cause. Research does not support this belief. The notion that antidepressants work by elevating serotonin levels is not supported by the evidence. Major depression is one of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
psychologytoday.com

Living Well with Bipolar Disorder

This new blog column aims to provide a “deep dive” into the science-backed, therapeutic skills that can help people with bipolar disorder lead healthy and enriched lives. Mood-stabilizing medication is the cornerstone of bipolar disorder treatment, yet several years of scientific research on bipolar disorder have also told us that there is an important role for certain psychological therapies in the treatment of this condition. Specifically, skills-based psychological interventions that teach people tangible tools for managing their bipolar disorder and reaching their life goals have scientific support for improving treatment outcomes in bipolar disorder when combined with medication treatment. Such skills-based psychological interventions may include:
MENTAL HEALTH
Cancer Health

Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Are Common in Cancer Survivors

While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don’t, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome

Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Children born before 39 weeks more likely to have symptoms of ADHD

Children born a little early -- before 39 weeks of pregnancy -- are more likely to have symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research suggests. While birth before 37 weeks' gestation has known links to hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention, this study investigated ADHD symptoms in children born at term, between 37 and 41 weeks' gestation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in search for tinnitus cure

After 20 years searching for a cure for tinnitus, researchers at the University of Auckland are excited by 'encouraging results' from a clinical trial of a mobile-phone-based therapy. The study randomized 61 patients to one of two treatments, the prototype of the new 'digital polytherapeutic' or a popular self-help app...
HEALTH
DVM 360

How veterinary dermatology can address canine ear infections

These common conditions often present with cutaneous signs in and around the ear canal. Common in dogs, ear infections can affect the outer, middle, and inner ear. These conditions (otitis externa, media, and interna)1 are a big part of general practice and “a big part of dermatology,” said Meghan Solc, DVM, of Dermatology for Animals in Akron, Ohio, at the 2022 American Veterinary Medicine Association Convention.2.
AKRON, OH
labroots.com

Phone Therapy Shows Promise for Treating Tinnitus

A phone-based therapy has shown encouraging results in treating tinnitus in a recent clinical trial. The corresponding study was published in Frontiers of Neurology. Tinnitus is a condition in which one hears a ringing or other noises in one or both ears that is not caused by external sound. The condition affects around 15-20% of people and is especially prevalent in older adults. Around 5% of people experience tinnitus to a distressing degree, in which it disrupts activities such as sleeping and daily tasks. Until now, no treatments have been able to treat the condition.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Quicker palliative care referrals needed to support severely ill COVID patients

Severe breathlessness in COVID patients with co-morbidities should be used as a signal for quicker referral for palliative care to help manage their symptoms sooner, new research has found. A study led by King's College London shows that symptoms including having moderate to severe breathlessness, agitation and more than one pre-existing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy