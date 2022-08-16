NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 20 CVS 598 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHN ROYCE WARD, to wit: HEIRS AT LAW OF JAMES ROYCE WARD, to wit: KATHERINE WARD (GILMER) and HEIRS AT LAW OF JULIE WARD (GATES), to wit: JESSICA CHAMPION and KEISHA SELLERS; and HEIRS AT LAW OF LYNDA JANE WARD (NEAL, BOWDEN), to wit: COY BOWDEN, TOMMY NEAL, WARREN NEAL, and WESLEY NEAL; and JONATHAN C. MATTOX, ESQ., Guardian ad Litem for the heirs of John Royce Ward; And any other persons or entities claiming any interest in the lands of John Royce Ward. Defendants. TO:TOMMY NEAL, KEISHA SELLERS, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHN ROYCE WARD, and ANY OTHER PERSONS OR ENTITIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE LANDS OF JOHN ROYCE WARD: TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on land listed for taxation in the name of John Royce Ward, by the County of Jackson, a tract of land in the Township of Qualla, Jackson County, being a 0.75 acre tract, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7613-80-2829 according to the Jackson County Mapping Office, and more particularly described as follows: BEING all of that real property as described in that certain deed dated September 13, 1982 from Everett D. Hughes, Jr. and wife, Carol Lynn Hughes to John Royce Ward, single, recorded in Book 545, Page 652, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specially made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, water rights, and road rights-of-way of record. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after August 18, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 18th day of August, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 24-26e.

