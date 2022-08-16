ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

muskegonchannel.com

Betten Baker Test Drive - 2023 Acadia Denali With Brock Williams

Jump in and let's go!! We're off on another ride at Betten Baker Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC on Henry Street in Muskegon and Brock Williams is our host this time for a ride in a real beauty! A 2023 GMC Acadia Denali. WOAH!. This is our 3rd ride along and...
MUSKEGON, MI
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
Community Policy