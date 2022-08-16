Read full article on original website
Fire starts in car, spreads to house on 4 Mile Road
Captain Bill Smith of GRFD said that when firefighters arrived on scene, the car was already "well-involved."
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
muskegonchannel.com
Betten Baker Test Drive - 2023 Acadia Denali With Brock Williams
Jump in and let's go!! We're off on another ride at Betten Baker Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC on Henry Street in Muskegon and Brock Williams is our host this time for a ride in a real beauty! A 2023 GMC Acadia Denali. WOAH!. This is our 3rd ride along and...
Man drowns after falling from dock at Spring Lake marina
A man is dead after he fell into the water from a boat dock and never resurfaced. It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina in Spring Lake
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam
State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in Northern Michigan last week.
Toddler improving, 13-year-old still critical after deadly Ottawa County crash
In an update to a crash that killed a 17 year-old, Ottawa County Deputies tell FOX 17 a 22 month-old passenger is improving and a 13 year-old is still in critical condition.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
2 in custody after late-night standoff in Grand Rapids
Police arrested two people late Friday night after they fled from police and went inside a home. It's unclear what lead to the car being stopped
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
WWMT
Florida driver with beer in hand lead West Michigan deputies on chase
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Florida man leads Van Buren County Sheriff deputies on a wild chase, ending with the driver exiting his vehicle with a beer in hand. The 27-year-old's blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott.
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hudsonville (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Hudsonville Wednesday that killed a juvenile and injured four others. The crash occurred at the intersection of 22nd [..]
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Grand Rapids senior living complex newest target in Kia vandalism
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rash of recent Kia and Hyundai thefts on the west side gained several new victims Thursday. The saga continued overnight at a senior living complex in Grand Rapids. Nothing was stolen, but multiple Kia vehicles were vandalized. “I enjoy my independence.”. At 81-years-young Josie...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Parvo-like illness is affecting young dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The state of Michigan Friday night warns pet owners about a mysterious illness affecting young dogs. The warning came after dozens of dogs got sick at a shelter up north, with 20 of them dying. The reports of sick dogs are out of Otsego County,...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating breaking and entering in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Troopers with Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering that took place on Wednesday in the 27000 block of Orchard Drive. At 9:10 p.m., the suspect allegedly broke into the residence but was scared off by the homeowner before they could take anything.
