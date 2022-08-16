Read full article on original website
Related
cascadebusnews.com
County Commission Approves American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Sisters Park & Recreation District & Furnish Hope
The Deschutes County Commission has approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the Sisters Park & Recreation District’s childcare program and Furnish Hope, a local nonprofit that furnishes homes at no cost to families in need. The $25,000 allocated to the Sisters Park & Recreation District is...
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from BendFilm and Tin Pan
(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm) Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!
Comments / 0