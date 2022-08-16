ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

TheHorse.com

Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mulva Cultural Center hits midpoint in construction timeline

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. Construction on the $95 million center is expected to wrap up around this time next year. The 75,000 square foot facility...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

NWTC president announces retirement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over the years,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Atlanta zoo adopts surrendered reptile from Waukesha storage locker

One of the dozens of reptiles surrendered from a storage unit in Waukesha will become an animal ambassador at a zoo in Atlanta. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha took the reptiles in last month after receiving a call from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender his animals.
WAUKESHA, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee, has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
APPLETON, WI

