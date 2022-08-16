ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Cedar Polka Fest looking for volunteers

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 40th annual Cedar Polka Fest is just days away from making its big return- and the festival is still in need of volunteers. The Leelanau County festival kicks off its annual celebration in less than a weekend. As a way to get more volunteers...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Back to school carnival offers free back packs, other supplies for students

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At the Cadillac YMCA, families can pick up free backpacks, back-to-school clothing and more for their students. The YMCA, in partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are not only giving away more than 150 backpacks, but are also giving away gift certificates to families in need of a new pair of shoes for school and outfits at its clothing swap.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Police Department looks to hire social worker

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is searching for a social worker. The position was recently approved as a way to address mental health concerns in individuals experiencing homelessness. The social worker will be responsible for helping people understand mental health and addiction treatment resources...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
UpNorthLive.com

Making memories with strangers through matching tattoos

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Ohio is traveling the country with a mission to get matching tattoos with everyone he meets. Friday Don Caskey stopped in Traverse City to add more tattoos with strangers. Caskey remembers every story behind his 496 tattoos, "That bird right there,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Harbor Springs to build new elementary school

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy