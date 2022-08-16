WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At the Cadillac YMCA, families can pick up free backpacks, back-to-school clothing and more for their students. The YMCA, in partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are not only giving away more than 150 backpacks, but are also giving away gift certificates to families in need of a new pair of shoes for school and outfits at its clothing swap.

CADILLAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO