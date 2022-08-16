Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
UpNorthLive.com
Cedar Polka Fest looking for volunteers
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 40th annual Cedar Polka Fest is just days away from making its big return- and the festival is still in need of volunteers. The Leelanau County festival kicks off its annual celebration in less than a weekend. As a way to get more volunteers...
UpNorthLive.com
Back to school carnival offers free back packs, other supplies for students
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- At the Cadillac YMCA, families can pick up free backpacks, back-to-school clothing and more for their students. The YMCA, in partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are not only giving away more than 150 backpacks, but are also giving away gift certificates to families in need of a new pair of shoes for school and outfits at its clothing swap.
UpNorthLive.com
Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Police Department looks to hire social worker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is searching for a social worker. The position was recently approved as a way to address mental health concerns in individuals experiencing homelessness. The social worker will be responsible for helping people understand mental health and addiction treatment resources...
UpNorthLive.com
Making memories with strangers through matching tattoos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Ohio is traveling the country with a mission to get matching tattoos with everyone he meets. Friday Don Caskey stopped in Traverse City to add more tattoos with strangers. Caskey remembers every story behind his 496 tattoos, "That bird right there,...
UpNorthLive.com
Construction sites targeted by thieves in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you work in construction or keep your tools on job sites, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is advising you to keep your property locked away. This comes after a string of thefts from construction sites. Recently, a Cedar Springs man was arrested...
UpNorthLive.com
Harbor Springs to build new elementary school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
UpNorthLive.com
Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
