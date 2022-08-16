ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 13

Trent Chastain
4d ago

There is nothing that would keep me, a native Austinite from staying in this shell of the former city with all the problems crime, homelessness, high taxes, and more! my city is gone!

Reply(4)
11
TXWolf
3d ago

Praise the lord. Keep these malingering maggots in Austin or ship them to other liberal outhouses. The rest of Texas doesn’t want these losers. TXWolf

Reply
4
bill
3d ago

Texans usually want to stay in Texas. It is what makes Texans Texans. Something few Calis will ever know

Reply
3
 

tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

Manor: RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Development in Austin Area

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of a building at the mixed-use residential project, The Darby. Image: RangeWater Real Estate. Manor (Travis County) — Atlanta, Georgia-based RangeWater Real Estate has announced its first new-build development in the Austin area. The multifamily real estate firm is planning a community called The Darby,...
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

A Hiker Confronts Monoculture in Austin Parks

I didn’t even know it was there until I made a trip with my son to the Austin Nature & Science Center, a natural history museum for kids near Lady Bird Lake. The grounds feature a waterfall, trail, and dinosaur pit with play bones for children to dig up. After my son finished shoveling buckets of sand to uncover these treasures, I took him inside and we inspected other artifacts: sparkly rocks, fossils, animal fur, taxidermy snakes, and butterfly collections. We were about to leave for lunch when I stopped by the water fountain for a drink and noticed something out back. Behind a bird exhibit, I saw a fence and a gate. And behind that gate, I saw a trail leading down a hill under a canopy of trees. I couldn’t resist. I grabbed my kid and walked toward what turned out to be the little-known back way into the Zilker Nature Preserve, the prettiest and most secret woods in Austin I’ve ever seen.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austonia

Tesla's break into electricity retail kicks off with an Austin job opening

Tesla is taking steps toward its plan to provide retail electricity. A job has opened up for a product operations manager based in Austin. Tesla says this role will be central to the success of its emerging electricity retail business. The manager will initially focus on the Texas market, growing the business and the team. Texas leaders have previously welcomed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his businesses like when Gov. Greg Abbott boasted this past spring about the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory in southeast Travis County. But Tesla’s ambitions could go beyond Texas eventually. The job description mentions that the manager will also contribute to innovation in electricity retail offerings and expansion into future markets.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride

My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
