WRIC TV
USPS closes Orange County location, uneasy with racist past
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Virginia post office located in a historic train depot has abruptly suspended its services without informing the community. Montpelier Station Post Office has served Orange County for the past 110 years since its opening in 1912. Before it was a post office, it...
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
NBC 29 News
DMV launches new website to improve visits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The DMV has a new website that helps get you organized ahead of time. The site lists the required forms and documents to complete for the most popular in-person services. This will cut down the wait time and help you finish everything in one visit. “We...
Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'
Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation and credibility.
Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm
State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
firefighternation.com
Richmond (VA) Motorist Protests Insurer Refusing to Pay for Damage Caused by Fire Truck
A Richmond man, whose parked car was hit by a fire truck responding to a call, is appealing the decision by the city’s insurance provider that it does not need to pay for damages to his car. Jacob Dandridge’s car has been in the shop for over two months,...
loudounnow.com
Revised Dulles Airport Noise Zone Hits Residents Nearby
A Planning Commission public hearing on new airport noise zoning overlays saw outcry from people who could see their homes moved into an area where residential development is forbidden due to Dulles Airport noise. The county is working to implement the results of a 2019 noise study around Dulles Airport...
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
Inside Nova
Warrenton pilot charged after flying at low altitude over Orange County neighborhood
A pilot from Warrenton faces misdemeanor charges for flying at extremely low altitude over the Lake of Woods community in Orange County earlier this summer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 10 at 2:05 p.m. when the pilot flew over the neighborhood “at a height of less than 100 feet.”
Casino taken off the table for Richmond voters
The city's elections office said it received a new order removing the second casino referendum from the ballot.
multihousingnews.com
American Landmark Buys Richmond Community
This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
fredericksburg.today
Bank robbery arrest in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
WSET
Attorney and former Army Officer arrested on cyberstalking charge in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An attorney and former Army Officer assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (JAG School) in Charlottesville, was arrested over the weekend in Arkansas and charged with cyberstalking. Manfredo Madrigal, III, 36, a former resident of Charlottesville, Virginia,...
NBC 29 News
Efficiency, volunteers have BRAFB turning $1 into four meals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides meals to families in central Virginia, stretching out to the Shenandoah Valley. That’s a lot of ground covered, and a lot of meals provided. NBC29′s Summer Fund Drive with the BRAFB is nearing its end, but there is...
Courthouse News Service
Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
northernvirginiamag.com
New HOT Toll Lanes on I-66 on Track to Open By December
The new express lanes will require drivers to have at least two passengers in the car to qualify to use the lanes. A $3.7 billion construction project designed to widen I-66 and add new express lanes is drawing to a close, an on-time completion for a historically large initiative that kicked off five years ago.
NBC 29 News
Washington Park Help
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year.
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
Byrd Theatre shares an update on why it's now closed for upgrades
The historic Byrd Theatre, located in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood, recently shared photos of the ongoing effort to upgrade the 1920s-era movie palace.
