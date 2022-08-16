ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

WRIC TV

USPS closes Orange County location, uneasy with racist past

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Virginia post office located in a historic train depot has abruptly suspended its services without informing the community. Montpelier Station Post Office has served Orange County for the past 110 years since its opening in 1912. Before it was a post office, it...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

DMV launches new website to improve visits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The DMV has a new website that helps get you organized ahead of time. The site lists the required forms and documents to complete for the most popular in-person services. This will cut down the wait time and help you finish everything in one visit. “We...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm

State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Revised Dulles Airport Noise Zone Hits Residents Nearby

A Planning Commission public hearing on new airport noise zoning overlays saw outcry from people who could see their homes moved into an area where residential development is forbidden due to Dulles Airport noise. The county is working to implement the results of a 2019 noise study around Dulles Airport...
DULLES, VA
WTOP

225-unit development pitched near Haymarket

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
HAYMARKET, VA
multihousingnews.com

American Landmark Buys Richmond Community

This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
RICHMOND, VA
fredericksburg.today

Bank robbery arrest in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to solve a robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect. Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a hold-up alarm.
STAFFORD, VA
NBC 29 News

Efficiency, volunteers have BRAFB turning $1 into four meals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides meals to families in central Virginia, stretching out to the Shenandoah Valley. That’s a lot of ground covered, and a lot of meals provided. NBC29′s Summer Fund Drive with the BRAFB is nearing its end, but there is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Courthouse News Service

Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Suing Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for defamation on Wednesday, a woman fired just weeks after she was hired as a deputy attorney general says the office falsely labeled her departure as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on...
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

New HOT Toll Lanes on I-66 on Track to Open By December

The new express lanes will require drivers to have at least two passengers in the car to qualify to use the lanes. A $3.7 billion construction project designed to widen I-66 and add new express lanes is drawing to a close, an on-time completion for a historically large initiative that kicked off five years ago.
GAINESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Washington Park Help

The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River Body Identified

As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

