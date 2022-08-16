Read full article on original website
Related
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from City of Bend
Recently, the Bend City Council approved a contract to install a fleet camera system in all Bend Police Department vehicles. The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts. The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members.
cascadebusnews.com
County Commission Approves American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Sisters Park & Recreation District & Furnish Hope
The Deschutes County Commission has approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support the Sisters Park & Recreation District’s childcare program and Furnish Hope, a local nonprofit that furnishes homes at no cost to families in need. The $25,000 allocated to the Sisters Park & Recreation District is...
cascadebusnews.com
Updates from BendFilm and Tin Pan
(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm) Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!
cascadebusnews.com
OneScout Digital Marketing Agency Launches Led by Dynamic Husband & Wife Duo
Combining data-driven strategy and cutting-edge design, the new OneScout Digital Marketing Agency officially launches. The agency plans to align with great value-based companies passionate about creating change and deeper connections in the marketplace. A desire to make your business, our business. Chris and Adelle Dittman, founders of OneScout, have accomplished...
Comments / 0