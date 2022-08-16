The Bend Planning Commission will consider proposed changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where Short Term Rentals can be permitted within city limits. Proposed changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted Short Term Rentals from 250 feet up to 500 feet in residential zones, as well as in the Mixed Riverfront zone. The proposed changes would also allow Short Term Rental permit holders to rent out their properties as a long-term rental without losing their short-term rental license.

