Little Woody Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend
Famous for barrel-aged brews and its gnome-costumed attendees, The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival returns to the lush lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum at 129 Northwest Idaho Avenue in downtown Bend on September 2 and 3, 2022. The annual Little Woody commemorates one of Central Oregon’s...
Updates from BendFilm and Tin Pan
(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm) Great volunteers make the BendFilm Festival possible. As a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization, we depend on the incredible generosity and talents of our amazing volunteers who run all aspects of the festival. We hope you will join our team of hard-working, fun-loving cinephiles who are committed to creating an extraordinary event for our community!
Bend Planning Commission Considers Updates to Short Term Rental Codes
The Bend Planning Commission will consider proposed changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where Short Term Rentals can be permitted within city limits. Proposed changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted Short Term Rentals from 250 feet up to 500 feet in residential zones, as well as in the Mixed Riverfront zone. The proposed changes would also allow Short Term Rental permit holders to rent out their properties as a long-term rental without losing their short-term rental license.
Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook
A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said. The post Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon firefighter, twin brother die in plane crash; Bend Fire announces public procession details
A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother, Mark, near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. Update: Bend Fire & Rescue says a procession for...
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody
A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
