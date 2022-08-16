Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Parlor Doughnuts opening Tuesday in Huntsville, with a special sneak peek this weekend
Located at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805, the eatery plans a “soft opening” Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be closed Monday to prepare for the official first day of business on Tuesday. They’ll be open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
tvliving.com
Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville. Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.
Po-Boy Factory, beloved Huntsville eatery, is closed for now. Here what’s next
Marie Thigpen’s fingers are purple. She’s been painting the women’s bathroom inside 616 Stevens Avenue, the blue house next to the longtime location of Po-Boy Factory, that familiar, yellow two-story building at 815 Andrew Jackson Way. Thigpen opened Po-Boy Factory in that yellow building in 1998. The...
tvliving.com
Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
Need home décor inspiration? Tour of Homes happening this weekend
An event happening in Madison County this weekend combines fun with inspiration. Arts Huntsville's Tour of Homes is being held on Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's unemployment rate is 2.7%. How one restaurant in the Rocket City is gaining workers
The Rocket City is booming with growth as more businesses are choosing to call Huntsville home. A brand new Slim Chickens opened its doors Monday. Despite months of continuously low unemployment in the city, staffing a new location proved to be no obstacle for co-owner Alan Renfroe. Renfroe owns three...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
tvliving.com
Build your own brim hat for game day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Crews installing pillars for Alabama 20 overpass
Construction crews began installing the three pillars for the Alabama 20 overpass this week while the lawsuit over rights of way appraisals on the Decatur project continues in Limestone County Circuit Court.
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number One
Every year, The U.S. News and World Report compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 150 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable. The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Decatur cuts property taxes almost $900K for rocket builders bringing 250 jobs
The “largest commercial launch deal ever” is bringing 250 new rocket plant jobs and three new facilities to Decatur. Decatur’s Industrial Development Board met Thursday to approve slightly under $883,000 in tax abatements for lead rocket builder United Launch Alliance and the companies Beyond Gravity and M&J Industries. ULA and Beyond Gravity are on Red Hat Road; M&J Industries is on the Decatur Beltway.
7th Annual 5 Points ‘Blok Festival’ set for this weekend
Blast Music will be representing the Huntsville Madison County Public Library for the 7th annual Blok Festival this Saturday, August 20.
