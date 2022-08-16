ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Meet Luke Bruce, Food City’s Employee of the Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Luke Bruce was recently named Employee of the Month at Food City in Albertville. Bruce was diagnosed with Autism as a child, but that doesn’t keep him from his favorite job. He does some of his best work in the produce section where he re-stocks fruit, packs fresh veggies and of course puts a smile on everyone’s face.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
Build your own brim hat for game day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
ALABAMA STATE
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development

The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number One

Every year, The U.S. News and World Report compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 150 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable. The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
Decatur cuts property taxes almost $900K for rocket builders bringing 250 jobs

The “largest commercial launch deal ever” is bringing 250 new rocket plant jobs and three new facilities to Decatur. Decatur’s Industrial Development Board met Thursday to approve slightly under $883,000 in tax abatements for lead rocket builder United Launch Alliance and the companies Beyond Gravity and M&J Industries. ULA and Beyond Gravity are on Red Hat Road; M&J Industries is on the Decatur Beltway.
DECATUR, AL

