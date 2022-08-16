Read full article on original website
Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
Messing around with displays seems to be the hot new trend in Android hardware. Not long after some adventurous modders got 90Hz working on a Pixel 6a — with the potential to recreate it reliably — another screen hack has emerged online. If you're looking to save some power with your Pixel 6 Pro, and you're willing to install a custom kernel for your device, you might get access to an exclusive Pixel 7 Pro feature months before launch.
Weekend poll: Did you pre-order any of Samsung's latest hardware?
After months of anticipation, Samsung finally held Galaxy Unpacked this week. Although the event itself didn't hold too many shocking moments — no rollables or other hardware surprises — that's not to say it was a complete disappointment. Between revised foldables, a new generation of smartwatches, and a successor to two pairs of Samsung's best earbuds to date, it's a promising lineup, no matter how iterative it might seem.
Clearance season for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro kicks off massive discounts
The Google Pixel 6 series is ten months old now. While it is no longer among the fastest phones out there, the excellent camera and usability experience mean it is still among the best Android smartphones on the market. With its successor—the Pixel 7—due to launch in a couple of months, retailers have been heavily discounting the big G's 2021 flagship in recent weeks. This time around, both Google Store and Amazon have discounted the Pixel 6 series by as much as $250. This makes it a great time to pick big G's 2021 flagship for a while, especially now that Android 13 is out.
Grab a Chromebook Spin 713 off the clearance shelf for $500
Back-to-school season is upon us and that means it’s all-out computer shopping for a lot of students, parents, and educators out there. With countless options available on the market, it can be challenging to arrive at a decision. Well, we have something that might help with that: the number one Chromebook on our best Chromebooks list, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, is currently on clearance for $500 ($200 off) at Best Buy. We were already fans of this machine at its original price tag, but at this price, it should be atop your shopping list.
Samsung is updating a bunch of very old phones for a seemingly curious reason
Five years after their initial release, most smartphones are no longer receiving regular security patches, let alone Android updates. That said, every once in a while we see some big exception, where a phone company reaches out to deliver a presumably very special update to a handset it was otherwise no longer supporting. That's the sort of situation we're thinking about right now, as Samsung makes the unusual move to release software updates for old Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 models — reportedly to fix a... GPS issue?
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro waterproof?
Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water and sweat resistant, featuring an IPX7 rating. Samsung just announced the newest addition to its ever-growing lineup of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. As a successor to both the original Galaxy Buds Pro and last year's affordable Galaxy Buds 2, they have plenty to prove. If you're thinking of buying a pair of Samsung's earbuds to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it's important to consider whether they're right for your lifestyle. When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, durability matters. Thankfully, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are able to hold up as some of the most rugged availability today — at least when it comes to water resistance.
Google may have finally fixed Samsung Galaxy S22 series Android Auto glitches
You'd think that sticking with a wired Android Auto connection would be more reliable than going wireless, but it seems like ever since their phones debuted, Samsung Galaxy S22 users have been having trouble with cables in their cars. Problems with black screens on AA units have plagued the phone for months, though it started to look like a solution was within reach when a beta fix rolled out in May. It sounds like that's finally making its way to everyone, as Google reports the S22 AA black-screen issue resolved.
Tune out the world (or let it in) with this $113 Jabra Elite 7 Active deal
We've all had times in our lives when we wished we had a mute button to block out all the unnecessary noise. Thankfully we're living in the age of technology, and active noise cancellation is very much a reality. What started off as a feature in large, expensive over-ear headphones is now one companies squeeze into tiny earbuds that can fit in your pocket, like Jabra’s Elite 7 Active, currently on sale at Amazon for $113 ($67 off).
This Roborock S7 robot vacuum deal is ready to automate your life (or at least keep it clean)
As our lifestyles become increasingly hectic, we can save ourselves a great deal of stress and time by letting technology take care of menial, repetitive tasks for us. And that's exactly why smart home devices, including robot vacuums, are so useful — for a reasonable price, you keep your floors clean without wasting hours every week sweeping and vacuuming. The Roborock S7 will not only take care of all that for you, but it will also handle the mopping, making sure that you return to spotless floors. We really liked the Roborock S7 when it was $650, and this $220 (34%) discount at Amazon makes it hard to say no.
Leaked Moto Edge 30 Fusion renders show the Moto S30 Pro preparing to go global
Earlier this month, Motorola announced three new smartphones in China market — the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell foldable, the X30 Pro flagship with the world's first 200MP smartphone camera, and the relatively affordable S30 Pro. It feels very likely we'll learn about global plans for the Razr soon, and the other phones are expected to make their international debut under the company’s Edge branding. We're preparing for that today, as we check out a few renders about what sure seems to be the Moto S30 Pro we'll get in the West.
This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories in 2022
Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—is here. Whether you are upgrading from a previous Fold-series phone or buying your first foldable in the form of Z Fold 4, you can greatly enhance your overall experience by complementing the phone with the best available accessories — that is, if you nailed down the color you want. Fortunately for you, there is a wide range of accessories available for the new Samsung foldable. You can grab everything from a case or a wireless charger to a stylus or a Bluetooth keyboard.
Folding the OnePlus 10T goes just about as tragically as it did for the 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T just debuted a couple weeks back, and from a design approach, this hardware borrows more than a little direction from the OnePlus 10 Pro. In a lot of respects, that's a good choice, but it also left us wondering if some of the 10 Pro's shortcomings might be addressed — like the disappointing results we saw when Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything ran the phone through his durability tests. Now he's putting the OnePlus 10T through some of those same trials, and, well, let’s just say the phone’s back glass buckled under the weight of our expectations.
Samsung gives its new foldables a performance mode with better battery life
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 haven’t yet arrived on shop shelves, but some tech journalists and analysts around the world have the phone in for testing, so we’re discovering new features on the phones. The latest spot is a new battery life-saving feature that Samsung neglected to tell everyone about during its launch.
Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 3a: Time to upgrade?
In May 2019, Google released one of our favorite Android phones—the Google Pixel 3a. Taking the excellent software, cameras, and design from the regular Pixel 3 and pairing it with a mid-range processor and plastic body for $400 was incredible, and it started a legacy of brilliant mid-range Pixels that continues to this day. Now that the 3a is three years old, it no longer receives Android updates or security patches. That begs the question, is it time to move on to something new?
Pre-production Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pop up on video, leave us guessing about battery size
We hold these truths to be self-evident... that different Pixel phones are different. They look different, they measure different, and they might even behave differently. Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro very much won't be the Pixels that came before them, but there aren't many ways we can tell them apart right now given that we're ostensibly waiting until October before they officially go public. We do have a better idea, though, thanks to the power of YouTube.
The best Galaxy Watch 5 bands in 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are beautiful smartwatches, and their in-box bands are pretty decent, but they may not flex enough for smaller wrists to get a good, consistent fit. Thankfully, you don't have to stick with that band as both smartwatches support standard 20mm watch bands, which are plentiful, diverse, and allow you to address your watch up or down as needed. We have handpicked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 straps to get you started.
Samsung significantly nerfs its Z Flip 3 trade-in deal for the Z Flip 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was an instant hit that amassed over 52% of the total foldable phone market share in 2021. The device's successor — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — was released last week. To enable similar success for its new foldable, Samsung has been offering $900 of credit towards the purchase of the Z Flip 4 in exchange for a functioning model of its predecessor. This ensured that the cost of the Z Flip 4 after credit deductions came to a mere $99. However, it seems that the deal has now been modified, leaving those who bought the base model Z Flip 3 hundreds of dollars worse off.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
