ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Iowa Governor's State Fair steer show raises over $440,000 for Ronald McDonald House

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnegO_0hJZMLm100

What do the University of Iowa's first women's wrestling coach, a morning news anchor, a school principal and the governor all have in common?

They came together as part of a long list of Iowa V.I.P.s to help raise a record-breaking amount of money for families in need.

This year's governor's charity steer show, an Iowa State Fair tradition that pairs celebrities with steer exhibitors for charity, raised more than $440,000 on Saturday for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, according to an Iowa Cattlemen's Association news release. The total surpassed last year's $375,000.

The Ronald McDonald House organization provides support to families with children who are experiencing critical illness.

The annual event, in its 40th year, has raised more than $5 million since it began in 1983. The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Gov. Kim Reynolds' office hosted the event this year.

"It is hard to comprehend the impact $440,000 can have for Iowa families. This is a great achievement for every one of these teams," co-chairs Tanner Lawton and Casey Anderson said in a statement. "In the end, the compassion that all participants in this event show is what makes it so unique. The cattle industry is a tight-knit group and we band together in a time of need."

Those recognized at the event this year included:

  • A steer named Blue as this year's grand champion, led by John Lawrence, extension and outreach president at Iowa State University, and Brady Werner of Williamsburg.
  • Iowa State Fair Chief Executive Officer Gary Slater as this year's grand champion showman, alongside Paige Evans of Ellsworth.
  • Tucker Kilma of Walker as this year's community hero for efforts to raise non-monetary donations for the Ronald McDonald House. Kilma was recognized for collecting pop tabs and non-perishable items while building awareness on social media.
  • Clarissa Chun, the University of Iowa women’s head wrestling coach, and Tate Nelson of Nichols, as the crowd's choice.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Fair#Iowa State University#Charity#The University Of Iowa#Mcdonald House
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy