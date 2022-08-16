Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Governor names state fire marshal
Governor Eric Holcomb has named Stephen Jones Indiana state fire marshal. He most recently was Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
Inside Indiana Business
$188 million Purple Line moving toward 2024 completion
By the fall of 2024, IndyGo’s Purple Line is expected to provide some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods along the East 38th Street corridor and northward with better access to jobs, groceries and safe travel. But before the $188 million rapid-transit bus line moves its first passenger,...
Inside Indiana Business
Chamber CEO: Ultium project an ‘ideal fit’ for New Carlisle site
The chief executive officer of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce says a proposed electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joseph County would be one of the largest projects ever for the region and could mean more than 1,000 jobs and over $2 billion in investment. Still, Jeff Rea says several key steps must occur before Ohio-based Ultium Cells LLC decides to build the manufacturing plant in northern Indiana. The company, a joint venture between General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution, has filed a tax abatement application with the county to build a factory in the town of New Carlisle.
Inside Indiana Business
Applications sought for ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says Hoosier companies can now apply for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in Indiana, determined through employer reports and employee surveys. The chamber says companies must have a minimum of 15 employees to be eligible. To...
Inside Indiana Business
St. Joseph County considered for major EV battery plant
A massive electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant could be coming to St. Joseph County, Inside INdiana Business confirmed Thursday. Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution, has filed a tax abatement application with the county for a facility in New Carlisle that – based on its investments in similar projects elsewhere – could bring over $2 billion in investment and more than 1,000 jobs to northern Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
Inside Indiana Business
Americans with Disabilities Act: 32 years of work in progress
I did not grow up as a person with a disability. When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law in July 1990, I understood its significance, but it was not until I started losing my vision that I experienced firsthand the barriers it helps to remove. Now, as a person living – and thriving – with a disability, I encourage others to realize the importance of this essential piece of legislation.
Inside Indiana Business
Unemployment rises in July
Indiana’s unemployment rate increased to 2.6% in July, up from 2.4% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state gained 2,900 private sector jobs last month. The state’s labor force participation rate also rose slightly to 63.3% in July, remaining higher than the national rate,...
Inside Indiana Business
Lumina announces $1M challenge winner
Indianapolis-based Lumina Foundation has announced the winner of The Million Dollar Community College Challenge it launched in February. The national grant competition was created to help two-year colleges connect with adult learners by helping schools improve on brand building and marketing. The grand prize winner was Madera Community College in California.
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers breaks ground on $8.8 million development near Nickel Plate Trail
Construction is set to begin next to the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers on a two-story office building and plaza that will house the new regional headquarters for Madison, Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. The company, city and Fishers-based Rebar Development held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the building...
Inside Indiana Business
Ascension St. Vincent earns brain tumor certification
Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and Certification for brain tumor care, making it the first in Indiana to do so. The hospital says it is also now the sixth center in the U.S. to earn brain tumor certification. To...
Inside Indiana Business
Sojos Capital hires marketing manager
Indianapolis-based Sojos Capital has hired Jeremy Simmons as marketing manager. He most recently was director of marketing for Applied Pavement Technology in Illinois. Simmons holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier schools make Princeton Review’s ‘Best Colleges’ list
The Princeton Review has released its list of the “Best 388 Colleges for 2023” and several Indiana schools made the cut. The list was compiled based on results of an 85-question survey completed by more than 160,000 students nationwide. The overall list of 388 schools is not a...
Inside Indiana Business
Marian University partnership to provide tuition assistance
Marian University’s Fred S. Klipsch Educators College and The Mind Trust in Indianapolis are partnering to reduce the cost of teacher and school leader licensure programs. The partners say the effort will help cover two-thirds of the cost of two leadership licensure programs and five teacher licensure programs. The...
Inside Indiana Business
FCC approves Urban One’s purchase of Emmis radio stations
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved a $25 million radio transaction that sends four Indianapolis stations owned by Emmis Corp. to Urban One. The Maryland-based company adds WIBC-FM 93.1, WYXB-FM 105.7, WLHK-FM 97.1 and WFNI-FM, which simulcasts at 93.5 and 107.5, to its local roster, finalizing a deal announced in June.
Inside Indiana Business
New initiative aims to help women re-enter the workforce
The Western Indiana Workforce Development Board has launched an initiative to help reverse what it calls a drastic decline among women in the workforce as a result of the pandemic. The board says Women in the Workforce provides female job seekers with a personalized set of resources to help them find new jobs.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosiers already receiving new taxpayer refund
Money is hitting taxpayer bank accounts this week from the newly-passed $200 state rebate. Hoosiers are reporting online that the payment made possible due to the state’s $6.1 billion surplus has already arrived and the Indiana Department of Revenue posted an update. The agency provided direct deposit information for...
Inside Indiana Business
Women Leaders in College Sports names executive of the year
Women Leaders in College Sports has chosen Beth Goetz as the 2022 NCAA Division 1 FBS Nike Executive of the Year. She is director of athletics at Ball State University. Goetz holds an associate degree from Brevard College, bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
