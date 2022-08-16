Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
Difficult circumstances, same stress, Kaleida labor negotiations carry on
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labor negotiations at Kaleida Health have entered the fifth month as union leaders announced plans to consider strike authorization as soon as next week. The announcement came during an informational picket outside Buffalo General and Oishei Children’s Hospitals Thursday evening. CWA 1168 and 1199 SEIU...
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
SUNY Erie, ECMC teaming up to create a nursing program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help encourage local students interested in going into nursing, SUNY Erie and Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) have entered a partnership to support students and future nurses. The program aims to provide education and financial support in addition to guaranteed employment when students graduate. The...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
NY expands Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Tuition Assistance Program (TAP). Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that TAP is getting a $150 million expansion, which will help roughly 75,000 part-time students. According to the state, part-time TAP will be available to eligible students on a prorated basis....
Motion Project Foundation receives $100,000 donation from West Herr
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Natalie Barnhard created the Motion Project Foundation to advocate for others with disabilities. Last year, she opened the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury, Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga. On Thursday, West Herr Automotive CEO Scott Bieler presented Barnhard with a check from his foundation...
Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that...
Owners of the 716 Dance Lab started a second business in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — Community involvement is what's driving two entrepreneurs in the Village of Lancaster. Maria Ruffato and Brittany Leighbody, who opened the 716 Dance Lab five years ago, saw a need to sell dance-related items. In July, they added 716 Athletics which sells apparel, accessories and equipment for...
NYS offering virtual support groups to help Black New Yorkers heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help the community heal following the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting at Tops, the New York State's Office of Mental Health is teaming up with the Association of Black Psychologists to offer healing circle support groups. This will help meet the mental health needs of people...
thechallengernews.com
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle
Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Garage sale funds will go toward comfort kits for cancer patients at Roswell Park
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local woman is looking to help those battling cancer. It's a fight she knows all too well. Kate Backlas of Lancaster is a breast cancer survivor. She fought the illness alongside her mother, Nancy Beicke, who died in February after battling cancer for 35 years.
chautauquatoday.com
New York State Launches Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York State's popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time. Hochul says expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to an affordable education for individuals of all ages who are often balancing other responsibilities such as a family and work. Full-time TAP awards can be up to $5,665 annually for a full-time student; part-time TAP will be available on a pro-rated basis to eligible students taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.
Buffalo Public Schools employee claims she hasn't been paid
An employee with Buffalo Public Schools said she has not been paid for her summer school work. She told 7 News she is not alone, and this has happened before
Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer. On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
Buffalo Public School District lays out proposals for start of school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is getting ready for the start of school and is working to finalize some big issues, including filling hundreds of positions from the classroom to bus drivers. With less than three weeks to go until students return to class, hiring is...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Substitute teacher hiring event being held for Buffalo Public Schools
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is preparing for the new school year and hiring substitute teachers at an upcoming hiring event. The school district says being a substitute teacher offers a flexible schedule and is a great opportunity for people who enjoy working with students. To hire more...
Economists: Back-to-school shopping is going to be 'very, very expensive'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's that time of year, back-to-school shopping is upon us. The COVID pandemic put a pause on the traditional back-to-school rush for a couple years. But this year, with a majority of students in districts across the country starting the new school year in their classrooms, the need for supplies is back.
