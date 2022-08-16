ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

SUNY Erie, ECMC teaming up to create a nursing program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help encourage local students interested in going into nursing, SUNY Erie and Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) have entered a partnership to support students and future nurses. The program aims to provide education and financial support in addition to guaranteed employment when students graduate. The...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

NY expands Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Tuition Assistance Program (TAP). Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that TAP is getting a $150 million expansion, which will help roughly 75,000 part-time students. According to the state, part-time TAP will be available to eligible students on a prorated basis....
EDUCATION
thechallengernews.com

Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle

Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New York State Launches Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program

Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York State's popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time. Hochul says expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to an affordable education for individuals of all ages who are often balancing other responsibilities such as a family and work. Full-time TAP awards can be up to $5,665 annually for a full-time student; part-time TAP will be available on a pro-rated basis to eligible students taking six to 11 credits per semester with no full-time prerequisite.
EDUCATION
Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer. On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, NY
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Buffalo, NY
