Read full article on original website
Related
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28
One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Plans To Do Women's G1 Before The Pandemic
Beyond Wrestling wrapped season two of its Uncharted Territory series at the end of 2019, leading into Heavy Lies The Crown in December 2019. As the calendar flipped to 2020, Beyond was gearing up for its Americanrana event, but plans were scrapped due to the pandemic. Speaking on the North-South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Hero: September Will Mark My 24th Year In The Wrestling Business, But I'm Not Satisfied Yet
Although Chris Hero hasn't wrestled a match since March 2020, the independent wrestling legend is making sure that everyone knows he's not quite satisfied with the in-ring portion of his career just yet. Since being released by WWE for a second time in 2020, Hero has mostly kept quiet in...
WWE Files Trademark On New Term For The Purpose Of Entertainment Services
WWE has filed for a new trademark. On August 16, WWE filed to trademark "Damage CTRL" for entertainment services. CTRL is, of course, a common abbreviation of the word control. It is currently unclear how WWE will utilize this trademark going forward. Full description:. Mark For: DAMAGE CTRL trademark registration...
Wild Boar Announces WWE Release
Wild Boar has been released by WWE as of August 18, 2022. Wild Boar, who first started with the NXT UK brand in 2018, has been released by WWE. During his time with the brand, Boar was part of the tag team known as The Hunt alongside Primate. Also, Wild Boar was engaged in a rivalry with Eddie Dennis which culminated in a Dog Collar Match on May 19, 2022.
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shane Haste Discusses TMDK's ROH Appearances In 2012, Documents Visa Issues
Shane Haste discusses TMDK's ROH appearances in 2012. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, has made the most out of his 19 year career in the wrestling industry. Haste has competed all around the world including in promotions such as WWE, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling Noah throughout his tenure in the business. Plenty of Haste's time in wrestling has been spent alongside his tag partner Mikey Nicholls.
Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC
Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
Top Dolla Discusses Not Having Swerve Strickland As Part Of Hit Row Return
On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) returned to WWE SmackDown. The group, who were previously aligned with Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021 shortly after they were moved from NXT to WWE SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Max Caster Names Two Teams He'd Like To Face At AEW Grand Slam II
Max Caster has opponents in mind for this year's AEW Grand Slam. AEW Grand Slam has quickly become one of the most important wrestling shows of the year. The company hosted their first edition of the event last year in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York and they will be returning to the stadium for the event again this year. Last year's show saw multiple dream matches come to fruition such as Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin & Sting vs. FTR, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amir Jordan Says He Was Frustrated In NXT UK Because He Wanted To Wrestle More
Amir Jordan discusses his NXT UK release. On Thursday morning, WWE announced NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September and rebrand and expand as NXT Europe in 2023. In the afternoon, a handful of NXT UK announced they have been released by WWE. Amir Jordan was among the...
Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release
Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel
Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
Mark Andrews Released By WWE
Mark Andrews has been released by WWE. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that Mark Andrews has been let go by WWE. Andrews signed with WWE back in 2017 and has competed mostly on the NXT UK brand throughout his five year stint with the company. Andrews notched one reign with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eddie Kingston in Toronto! Greektown Wrestling Preview | Tim & Joel Pod
Tim & Joel preview the massive Mad King Greektown Wrestling event going down Saturday, August 20th at the Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, Canada!. Channing Decker vs. AEW's Eddie Kingston (Hardcore Match for the Greektown Championship) Taylor Wilde vs. Jody Threat. AEW's Ortiz vs. IMPACT Wrestling's Trey Miguel. Jock Samson...
Kenny Omega Returns To AEW | CM Punk Heat? | RIP To WWE NXT UK | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 8/19/22
Coexisting with Rob & Maggie is back with a new episode! This week we have a lot to talk about this week.
Watch: Will Levis Speaks on Progression of Offense, Backup QB Battle, and more
Will Levis' stock has jumped through the roof in the lead-up to his second season in Lexington. Talks of first-round NFL draft picks, record-setting seasons and trips to New York City for the Heisman Trophy have hovered over the head of the Penn State transfer. Through it all, he continues to ...
Gunther Files To Trademark 'Ring General'
Gunther has filed a new trademark. On August 13, Gunther filed to trademark "Ring General" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20170000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20180000. IC 041. US...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0