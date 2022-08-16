One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO