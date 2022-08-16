ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Fruita teenager at the end of year-long running goal

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita teenager who set out to run a mile every single day for a year is within days of the finish line. 13-year-old Trestan Hayes and his father Tommy started their run street together on Aug. 21, 2021. “I really didn’t think I would complete...
nbc11news.com

Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
nbc11news.com

Flash Flood Watch tonight, then more scattered storms this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, for the Roan Plateau, the Tavaputs Plateau, and the Upper Colorado River Valley. This includes the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Carbondale, Dotsero, Eagle, Silt, Rifle, and Minturn. Flash flooding can happen quickly. Be ready to move to higher ground of rising water threatens. Mudslides are possible on the burn scars of recent wildfires. Avoid creeks and small streams, even those that are dried up, as they will often fill and overflow first.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

