Inside Indiana Business
Sojos Capital hires marketing manager
Indianapolis-based Sojos Capital has hired Jeremy Simmons as marketing manager. He most recently was director of marketing for Applied Pavement Technology in Illinois. Simmons holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University.
Inside Indiana Business
IU awarded $17.7M for international education, research
Indiana University is receiving $17.7 million from the U.S. Department of Education to support research, instruction and training in world languages, regions and international business. IU says 11 centers in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies and the Kelley School of Business will receive grant funding through the DOE’s Title VI program.
Inside Indiana Business
Marian University partnership to provide tuition assistance
Marian University’s Fred S. Klipsch Educators College and The Mind Trust in Indianapolis are partnering to reduce the cost of teacher and school leader licensure programs. The partners say the effort will help cover two-thirds of the cost of two leadership licensure programs and five teacher licensure programs. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Applications sought for ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says Hoosier companies can now apply for the 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in Indiana, determined through employer reports and employee surveys. The chamber says companies must have a minimum of 15 employees to be eligible. To...
Inside Indiana Business
Business leaders talk growth at Engage Indiana in South Bend
Inside INdiana Business, IBJ Media and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. hosted this year’s second Engage Indiana event on Wednesday. A crowd of about 300 business, academic and community leaders gathered in South Bend to hear from Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and a panel of local business leaders focused on issues, including workforce development, talent attraction and quality of life initiatives.
Inside Indiana Business
Lumina announces $1M challenge winner
Indianapolis-based Lumina Foundation has announced the winner of The Million Dollar Community College Challenge it launched in February. The national grant competition was created to help two-year colleges connect with adult learners by helping schools improve on brand building and marketing. The grand prize winner was Madera Community College in California.
Inside Indiana Business
Ascension St. Vincent earns brain tumor certification
Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and Certification for brain tumor care, making it the first in Indiana to do so. The hospital says it is also now the sixth center in the U.S. to earn brain tumor certification. To...
Inside Indiana Business
Ownership change for Fayette County health center
A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
Inside Indiana Business
FCC approves Urban One’s purchase of Emmis radio stations
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved a $25 million radio transaction that sends four Indianapolis stations owned by Emmis Corp. to Urban One. The Maryland-based company adds WIBC-FM 93.1, WYXB-FM 105.7, WLHK-FM 97.1 and WFNI-FM, which simulcasts at 93.5 and 107.5, to its local roster, finalizing a deal announced in June.
Inside Indiana Business
Women Leaders in College Sports names executive of the year
Women Leaders in College Sports has chosen Beth Goetz as the 2022 NCAA Division 1 FBS Nike Executive of the Year. She is director of athletics at Ball State University. Goetz holds an associate degree from Brevard College, bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue leads $2.7M USDA-funded conservation project
Purdue University is receiving $2.7 million through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Purdue says Professors Rod Williams and Nick Burgmeier will use the funding to lead a conservation project, called Farmers Helping Hellbenders, aimed at improving hellbender habitat in the south central Indiana region. The...
Inside Indiana Business
$188 million Purple Line moving toward 2024 completion
By the fall of 2024, IndyGo’s Purple Line is expected to provide some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods along the East 38th Street corridor and northward with better access to jobs, groceries and safe travel. But before the $188 million rapid-transit bus line moves its first passenger,...
