It took six and a half seasons, but in last night’s episode Better Call Saul finally…broke bad. When the Breaking Bad prequel series began, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill seemed so far from his days as amoral criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman that the idea of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Saul’s most infamous clients seemed unlikely. But in reality, there was no way Vince Gilligan and company would end the show—which has since worked in numerous references to its parent series, mostly via arcs involving Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—without giving us a Walt and Jesse cameo. Saul producers even went so far as to confirm it ahead of this final season. So it just became a matter of when and how. The wait finally ended last night, in an episode simply titled “Breaking Bad” (a winking nod to Saul’s first appearance on BB being “Better Call Saul”).
This week Better Call Saul came to an end, and with its series finale, closed the door on the Breaking Bad universe after two series and a standalone Netflix movie that spanned 15 years of TV. (Until Vince Gilligan thinks up another spin-off, that is.) A spin-off about Walter White’s crooked attorney initially seemed completely unnecessary: Nobody ever took the clownishly immoral character seriously, despite his ability to facilitate Team Heisenberg’s most dangerous crimes. But BCS improbably grew into a rich, multi-layered, visually dazzling and narratively engrossing drama as worthy of a spot in the TV Hall of Fame pantheon as its predecessor.
One of the main criticisms of late-era Game of Thrones was that, once the show had gotten out of range of the safety net of George R.R. Martin’s books, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were unable to sustain the mix of quality plotting and fantasy trope subversion that made the TV series a cultural phenomenon. Martin was diplomatic about, and supportive of, the series’ latter years. But he has now revealed that—unlike the first four seasons, when he wrote an episode for each, and helped with other scripts, casting decisions, and visited the set—as he stepped back to work on the next novels, he was gradually nudged further away from the show by Weiss and Benioff. “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin told the New York Times. When asked why, Martin said “I don’t know—you have to ask Dan and David.” (The duo did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.)
Neil Patrick Harris breaks down a few of his most iconic characters, including 'Harold & Kumar,' 'Doogie Howser, M.D.,' 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' 'Starship Troopers,' 'Gone Girl' and 'Uncoupled.' Season one of Uncoupled is now streaming on Netflix. Transcript. Who names a show How...
