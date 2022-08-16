Read full article on original website
Sekka Scher, George Davidson, and Florence Gill named trustees at Bennington College
Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College today announced three additions to its Board of Trustees: Sekka Scher, a leader in the entertainment community, George Davidson, an esteemed educator/administrator and Florence Gill, a graduate of the class of 2022 who will be the recent graduate trustee on the board. “Like the College...
Pure Water for the World honors outgoing board president Bob Mohr
Pure Water for the World(link is external) in Rutland honored outgoing board president Bob Mohr at the board's summer meeting for his immeasurable contributions and steadfast dedication to the organization and the families and communities it serves. Mohr completed his term as board president on Aug 6. “We are extremely...
