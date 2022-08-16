ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas teachers spend more out-of-pocket than any other state

As Houston ISD teachers get ready to welcome students back into their classrooms next week, they're also spending more out of pocket on school supplies this year than ever before. According to "My E-learning World", a web portal for online learning, Texas teachers are expected to spend almost $300 million...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

New mural at Denver Harbor community center represents the neighborhood

A new mural depicting the cultural fabric of the Denver Harbor Community was unveiled Friday at its newly renovated multi-service center. Local Houston artist David Maldonado said he was inspired by input from community members to depict services offered at the center like education and gardening, along with the history of the Denver Harbor community.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Education
City
Alief, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Temp workers call on Houston, Harris County to crack down on staffing agencies’ practices

Dozens of temporary workers gathered outside Houston City Hall to protest what they called exploitative practices within local staffing agencies that are contracted through the city and county. The group said they want the local government, who often contracts with staffing agencies, to regulate workforce treatment in its staff. "Even...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Former Harris County leaders reflect five years after Hurricane Harvey

Town Square with Ernie Manouse discussed how the county got information out during the storm and lessons learned for the next big hurricane. Hurricane Harvey goes down in the record books as the most significant rain event in Harris County history. Houses and buildings were destroyed and the reservoirs overflowed....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Isd#Texas Education Agency#Student Enrollment
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston City Council delays action on affordable housing complex in Midtown

The Houston City Council delayed a vote on a new supportive permanent affordable housing complex for individuals experiencing homelessness due to alleged prior mismanagement from the foundation that would operate the building. On Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city and the county were partnering to build the new complex...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Missouri City City Council passes massage parlor ordinance

The Missouri City City Council passed a new ordinance that increases regulations for massage parlors. The new ordinance requires massage parlors to have certain application requirements that would have to be updated, outside windows that are transparent, licensed therapists with their licenses visibly displayed, and no ATMs would be allowed on site. It also requires doors to be unlocked during business hours and a peace officer to be granted access.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox26houston.com

Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy