Medical issue may be cause of ATV fatality
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The early investigation into an ATV rollover northeast of North Platte appears to be the result of a medical issue. 60-year-old Michael Hiatt of rural North Platte died of injuries he got after losing control and rolling the ATV he was riding while rounding up loose cattle. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the accident happened on Wednesday, August 16 shortly before 9 am. I happened near Hodges Road on East Weems Road. When deputies and Logan County Rescue responders arrive, Hiatt was in critical condition, but despite life-saving measures, Hiatt died at the scene.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Sheriff's Office: Someone illegally opened gates of Cambridge Diversion Dam
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The Furnas County Sheriff's Office said that they're asking for your help to find out who illegally opened the gates of the Cambridge Diversion Dam, allowing thousands of dollars worth of irrigation water into the Republican River. That water belongs in the canal meant to water...
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Over the last several months beginning around June 1st, 2022, unknown persons have been entering property in the 2400 block of E 2nd St. While there, the subjects removed many LED yard lights. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $880. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of...
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Hershey man was hospitalized after a Lincoln County crash earlier this week. On Monday just before 8:00 p.m., Lincoln County authorities received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road near North Platte. Arriving units found the...
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
