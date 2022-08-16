Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
knopnews2.com
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Over the last several months beginning around June 1st, 2022, unknown persons have been entering property in the 2400 block of E 2nd St. While there, the subjects removed many LED yard lights. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $880. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of...
News Channel Nebraska
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Hershey man was hospitalized after a Lincoln County crash earlier this week. On Monday just before 8:00 p.m., Lincoln County authorities received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road near North Platte. Arriving units found the...
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
knopnews2.com
First National Avocado Launching Championship coming to North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first National Avocado Launching Championship will be coming to North Platte on Sept. 10. This is the first event of its kind, and the event was created by the North Platte Tourism Bureau in order to give people another reason to visit the city.
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
knopnews2.com
North Platte opens up their season with a dual against Ogallala at Lake Maloney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldog’s Girl’s Golf Team opens up their 2022 season with a dual match with the Ogallala Indians at Lake Maloney Golf Course. After a hard-fought nine-hole match, the North Platte Bulldogs defeated the Ogallala Indians 170 to 205. Below are the...
knopnews2.com
North Platte travels to Papillion-LaVista South for their Week Zero Match-up
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hit the road for their Week Zero match-up against the Papillion-LaVista South Titans. After the first half of play the Dawgs trail by one to the Titans 15-14. On Papillion-LaVista South’s first possession of the second half they put six more points on the board, they also make the extra point to make it 22-14. Later in the third, the Dawgs are able to block a punt by the Titans to keep the score 22-14.
knopnews2.com
Pig Skin Preview: Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Following a second round exit in the 2021 playoffs Sutherland looks grow in 2022 despite a young roster after losing a big senior class. “We had a good week,” said Head Coach Brendan Geier, “first week of practice and I felt like when we walked of on Friday, we were better than we were when we started on Monday. And we would like to just see that continue to grow throughout the year, you know and the goals remain the same, play to your potential, and like I said be playing your best football at the end of the year.”
North Platte Telegraph
1802 W 16th St, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
knopnews2.com
Softball season underway in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -- The North Platte Bulldogs started their season at home taking on Papillion-La Vista South in the first of two games and it was a pitching dual. North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo got back-to-back strike outs to end the first two innings and finished her day with an impressive 6-inning shutout. For the Titans, Abby Dworak had a solid performance on the mound, earning her own fair share of strike outs. From there, the bats heated up for Papillion-La Vista South as they took down the Bulldogs 2-0.
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Brock Roblee
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Over the past couple of seasons, North Platte’s Football Team has been on the rise and has been experiencing more success on the field. One player in particular that has played a huge part in the success the Dawgs have seen recently is Senior Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Brock Roblee.
