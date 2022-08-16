ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
AEW Dynamite On 8/17 Sees Slight Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers for the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 17, which was headlined by the return of Kenny Omega, drew 957,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 972,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Declines 34% On 8/18, Demo Rating Down Also

The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on August 18 drew 92,000 viewers. This number is down from the 131,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. This is the lowest rating the show has drawn since July 29. The demo rating declined,...
Many WWE Talent Are Expecting Draft To Happen Soon

The WWE Draft could be upon us. With WWE's new regime, a lot of roster movement has already been made, and talent believe there could be more on the way. There are several Raw stars scheduled for the first Smackdown following Clash at the Castle on September 9. On the other side of things, Smackdown talent are scheduled for Raw episodes internally for the September 4 and 11 dates. This has led talent to speculate internally that the WWE Draft will be shortly following the Clash at the Castle PPV. Talent have not had this confirmed to them yet, but there have been other things they have said to lead them to believe to the case.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28

One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return

CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section

Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Of Pushing The Trustbusters

The August 12 episode of AEW Rampage was highlighted by the AEW Rampage debut of Parker Boudreaux, who defeated Sonny Kiss and Ari Daivari taking on Orange Cassidy in the main event. After the main event bout, Sonny Kiss turned on Cassidy and aligned with the Daivari, Boudreaux, and Slim...
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel

Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
