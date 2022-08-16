Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
AEW Dynamite On 8/17 Sees Slight Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite on August 17, which was headlined by the return of Kenny Omega, drew 957,000 viewers. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 972,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30...
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
CJ Perry (Lana) Pitched Going Through A Table, Doesn't Think It Would Have Happened With Miro In WWE
At the end of 2020, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) would find herself planted through a table courtesy of Nia Jax on television. Perry going through a table every week become a running gag and fans speculated about the reason she kept being put through a table. Appearing on Busted...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Declines 34% On 8/18, Demo Rating Down Also
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on August 18 drew 92,000 viewers. This number is down from the 131,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. This is the lowest rating the show has drawn since July 29. The demo rating declined,...
Edge Was Asked To Be On Creative Team During Triceps Injury, Wanted To Help With Promos
Edge is always open for advice. Edge is one of the most tenured wrestlers in the WWE locker room, having started his career in the early 90s and joining WWE in 1996. After returning from a neck injury in 2020 that cost him nearly a decade of his career, Edge is more than happy to give back now that he's part of the locker room again.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Massive 6-Way Elimination Match! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/18/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 18, 2022. - Eddie Edwards vs. Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann - Elimination match for Impact World Championship match vs. Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. - Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Chris...
Many WWE Talent Are Expecting Draft To Happen Soon
The WWE Draft could be upon us. With WWE's new regime, a lot of roster movement has already been made, and talent believe there could be more on the way. There are several Raw stars scheduled for the first Smackdown following Clash at the Castle on September 9. On the other side of things, Smackdown talent are scheduled for Raw episodes internally for the September 4 and 11 dates. This has led talent to speculate internally that the WWE Draft will be shortly following the Clash at the Castle PPV. Talent have not had this confirmed to them yet, but there have been other things they have said to lead them to believe to the case.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
AEW Announces Tuesday Dynamite In October, Live Rampage Taping On 10/28
One episode of AEW Dynamite will be held on a Tuesday in October. During the August 17 edition of the show, an on-screen graphic confirmed an AEW Dynamite taping for October 18th, and the show will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This change is due to TBS' coverage of the MLB playoffs in October. As of this writing, it's unclear whether Dynamite will air live or if it will be taped to air the following night following the conclusion of game one of the American League Championship Series.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
CM Punk drops multiple pipebombs and Kenny Omega returns! | Day After Dynamite #23
Day After Dynamite is now on the main Fightful channel! Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is on this newsworthy edition of DAD with Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) to review the August 17th episode of AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite which saw the Ass Boys turn on their dad, Bryan Danielson have a CLINIC with Daniel Garcia, and much more.
Emilia McKenzie Thanks WWE For The Memories, Moved To Alumni Section
Another release from NXT UK. Emilia McKenzie (Millie McKenzie) took to social media to thank WWE for the memories, seemingly implying that she was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. She has been moved to the WWE Alumni section of the WWE roster on the official website. McKenzie was signed...
Kofi Kingston Wants Vikings To Curb Their Enthusiasm, Sami Zayn Riding High From The Pop | Fight Size
Here's your friend size update for Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Following the Viking Raiders holding a funeral for The New Day, Kofi Kingston is inviting Erik and Ivar to curb their enthusiasm. - Sami Zayn says he is still buzzing from the reaction courtesy of his hometown crowd in...
Chris Hero: September Will Mark My 24th Year In The Wrestling Business, But I'm Not Satisfied Yet
Although Chris Hero hasn't wrestled a match since March 2020, the independent wrestling legend is making sure that everyone knows he's not quite satisfied with the in-ring portion of his career just yet. Since being released by WWE for a second time in 2020, Hero has mostly kept quiet in...
Tony Khan Responds To Criticism Of Pushing The Trustbusters
The August 12 episode of AEW Rampage was highlighted by the AEW Rampage debut of Parker Boudreaux, who defeated Sonny Kiss and Ari Daivari taking on Orange Cassidy in the main event. After the main event bout, Sonny Kiss turned on Cassidy and aligned with the Daivari, Boudreaux, and Slim...
Alexa Bliss Says There Is A Version Of Her She Wants To Bring To TV, Feels 'Boring' On TV Right Now
Alexa Bliss has undergone many transformations throughout her time in WWE, originally starting as a sparkle princess, turning into a goddess, becoming the Fiendess, and now working as Alexa with Lilly. Bliss is currently aligned with Asuka and is competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Speaking on...
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel
Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
