Scrutinized FBI informant in Whitmer kidnap plot: I didn't do it for the money

By Arpan Lobo, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS – "Big Dan," a key witness and undercover FBI informant who infiltrated a group of militia members accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, pushed back during cross-examination Tuesday against the notion he worked for the agency to boost his own profile.

"I wanted to protect lives," Big Dan said. "I never asked for money. I never expected money. I wanted to prevent bad people from doing bad things."

Big Dan, a 35-year-old postal contractor and U.S. Army veteran, gathered evidence for the FBI through secret audio recording devices and photographs at meetings and events held throughout the summer of 2020. His testimony is vital to the government's case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft, whom prosecutors have described as the ringleaders in a plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020.

Fox and Croft are being retried in federal court here after a jury earlier this year couldn't reach a verdict in their case. Two codefendants were acquitted during that trial.

What the FBI paid for

During cross-examination, defense attorneys noted that Dan was paid by the FBI — about $54,000 for his work from March-December 2020.

"You earned as much as you do hauling mail," said Joshua Blanchard, one of the defense attorneys, during Big Dan's cross-examination.

Big Dan fired back, saying he begrudgingly accepted to work undercover for the FBI after he became concerned that the militia group was plotting and training to kill police officers. The money he received was to reimburse expenses for attending events, buying meals and at one point moving to a new home after a militia member learned his previous address.

Blanchard continued to scrutinize Dan's finances, showing the jury a receipt for a $3,399.99 Surface Book 3 laptop Dan purchased, along with a $199.99 docking station — both of which were reimbursed by the FBI.

Dan said the FBI agents he corresponded with, Special Agents Jayson Chambers and Henrik "Hank" Impola, had taken an interest in his personal life after he began working as an informant. It was the FBI who pushed for reimbursing the hardware, Dan testified, adding that he planned on using the laptop once he went back to college.

Cross-examination at times became combative, as Dan pushed against claims made by Blanchard, who is representing Croft in the case, and fellow defense attorney Christopher Gibbons, who is representing suspected plot leader Fox.

Setting up the arrests

Gibbons highlighted text messages exchanged between Dan and his FBI handling agent, including one where the handler instructed Dan to "have (Fox) post his pictures" of Whitmer's vacation home in Elk Rapids after Fox, Dan and one other individual visited the home in August 2020.

In another message, the FBI handler told Dan to "start talking details of the night op with Adam," referring to the group scouting the vacation home the night of Sept. 12.

On Sept. 26, the handler texted Dan "We are good to start talking to Adam about the ruse for October 7."

The ruse to which Chambers referred was a sting operation conducted when Dan led the group to a warehouse in Ypsilanti. The men thought they were meeting a contact for free tactical gear, like bulletproof vests, tactical belts and a Kevlar helmet, but were instead met by FBI agents.

Gibbons noted that the gear wasn't a sign of any conspiracy, saying none of the men expected to obtain explosives at the warehouse. Gibbons also said that Dan was the one who organized the warehouse trip, not Fox.

The attorney also highlighted Dan's previous testimony that the group was supposed to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings for a meal after grabbing the fake gear. Dan had testified he had gone to the restaurant with others in the militia previously; Gibbons pointed out that Fox had been left out of those meetings to that point.

"Adam and I had been to the tavern in Luther," Dan said.

"But not with the other guys, just you," Gibbons replied. When Dan tried to explain why Fox hadn't joined the group at Buffalo Wild Wings, Gibbons interjected.

"If you answered the questions I asked you to answer, we'd go a lot faster," Gibbons said.

Defense attorneys have long argued Fox and Croft were entrapped by the FBI to create a plan to kidnap Whitmer. Both parties have said their clients are merely tough talkers who were frustrated by COVID-19 restrictions before they were pushed by overzealous FBI informants and undercover agents.

Fox, of Potterville, and Croft, of Bear, Delaware, were initially tried along with Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, but a jury was unable to deliver a verdict for them after finding Harris and Caserta not guilty. Two others, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

Garbin was among the government witnesses to follow Dan on the stand Tuesday. Trial will resume Wednesday morning with his continued direct examination. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Franks is expected to follow Garbin's testimony.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo .

Become a subscriber today.

